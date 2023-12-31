en English
Accidents

Sydney Fathers Killed in NSW Central Tablelands Car Crash: Children in Serious Condition

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:44 am EST
Sydney Fathers Killed in NSW Central Tablelands Car Crash: Children in Serious Condition

In a tragic turn of events, two Sydney fathers, David Drozd and Jason McMahon, have been confirmed dead following a fatal car crash near Lithgow in the Central Tablelands of New South Wales (NSW). The horrifying incident that involved five cars, has also left several children in critical condition and has escalated the total road fatalities in NSW to 351 this year.

A Deadly Collision

Drozd, a traffic engineer and a church leader, was travelling with his wife and five of his nine children when their vehicle was hit. McMahon, a loving father and an admired role model, was returning from a dirt biking trip when his vehicle collided with another. The exact circumstances leading up to the fatal crash are still under investigation by the Crash Investigation Unit.

Community Mourning and Support

Both men were deeply mourned by their friends, family, and community. To support their bereaved families, fundraising campaigns have been set up on GoFundMe. The campaigns aim to cover funeral costs and provide financial support to the surviving family members in these trying times.

Children in Serious Condition

Among the 15 people injured in the crash, several children have been hospitalized and are reported to be in a serious condition. Medical teams are working diligently, providing the necessary care to ensure their recovery.

The fatality of this accident has prompted the NSW police to urge drivers to exercise extra caution on the road, especially considering the climbing number of road fatalities this year. As the community grieves this loss, it is a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety.

Accidents Australia Newsroom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

