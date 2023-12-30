en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sydney Father Pens Inspirational Children’s Book for Son With Cleft Condition

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:28 am EST
Sydney Father Pens Inspirational Children’s Book for Son With Cleft Condition

Stepping into the world of parenthood is a journey filled with love, patience, and dedication. For Sydney-based single father, Andy Martin, this journey has taken a remarkable and inspiring turn. Martin has turned his personal hardship into a beacon of hope for children by authoring a children’s book titled ‘Your Story Still Untold.’

A Father’s Dedication Amidst Challenges

Andy’s son, Archie, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, a condition revealed during a 15-week scan. The subsequent scans unveiled the complexities of Archie’s condition, pushing Andy onto an emotional journey. Despite the financial burden of $10,000, Andy’s commitment to his son’s well-being never wavered. Even after his divorce, Archie’s needs remained at the heart of Andy’s priorities.

From Poetry to Empowering Children

Andy, who has been writing poetry since his childhood, decided to pen a book for Archie. ‘Your Story Still Untold’ is not just a book; it’s a testament to a father’s unwavering love. The book, beautifully brought to life with illustrator Valery Vell’s drawings, encapsulates Andy’s heartfelt words and poetry. It seeks to celebrate uniqueness and empower children to overcome life’s challenges such as bullying and separation, while reassuring them that they are loved unconditionally.

Self-Publishing with a Purpose

Facing hurdles with traditional publishing routes, Andy chose to self-publish, joining forces with Little Steps Publishing in Sydney. Together, they managed printing, marketing, editing, production, and distribution. The initial costs and securing an illustrator fell on Andy, but his venture into publishing was not driven by profit. Instead, his desire was to make a positive impact on children’s lives by empowering them through storytelling.

The story of Andy Martin and his commitment to his son, Archie, is one of love, resilience, and unwavering dedication. His book, ‘Your Story Still Untold,’ stands as a reminder that in a world full of challenges, the power of love and acceptance can help us overcome and thrive.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Record-Breaking $40 Million Property Sale Defines New Luxury Benchmark

By Geeta Pillai

Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

By Salman Khan

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Northbridge Stabbing: Man Severely Injured, Three Arrested

By Geeta Pillai

Daring Rescue at Birubi Beach: Third Critical Incident in Fortnight ...
@Accidents · 13 mins
Daring Rescue at Birubi Beach: Third Critical Incident in Fortnight ...
heart comment 0
The Evolution of Fare Payments: A Tale of Sydney’s Public Transport

By Geeta Pillai

The Evolution of Fare Payments: A Tale of Sydney's Public Transport
Australia’s Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts

By Salman Khan

Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Young Surfer Fatal Victim of Shark Attack off South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Young Surfer Fatal Victim of Shark Attack off South Australia
Climate Change Challenges Traditional Weather Forecasting, Says Australian Minister

By Geeta Pillai

Climate Change Challenges Traditional Weather Forecasting, Says Australian Minister
Latest Headlines
World News
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
4 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
4 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
7 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
11 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
12 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
12 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
12 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
14 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
15 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
12 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app