en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Sydney Father Kevin Malligan’s Tragic Demise in Bali Accident: A Legacy of Life Amidst Grief

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan’s Tragic Demise in Bali Accident: A Legacy of Life Amidst Grief

In a heartbreaking incident, Kevin Malligan, a 24-year-old father from Sydney, tragically lost his life in a scooter accident while on a vacation in Bali. A joyous New Year celebration and anticipation of his second child’s birth turned into a nightmare when Kevin fell off a moped, leading to severe injuries, including a brain bleed and a fractured neck.

Emergency Transfer and Medical Struggle

Immediately following the accident, Kevin was rushed to the Nusa Dua Hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was airlifted to Nepean Hospital near Penrith. Despite the relentless efforts of the medical team, Kevin was pronounced brain dead on January 10.

A Heartrending Decision

With medical interventions proving futile, Kevin’s family was faced with the unimaginable decision of taking him off life support. They confirmed this tragic development on a GoFundMe page, set up by his in-laws Jodie and Belinda French, to support the family during this agonizing time. The fundraiser attracted over $121,700 from around 1,400 donations, reflecting the profound sympathy and solidarity from the community.

Legacy of Life

In a poignant statement, the family expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support they received and disclosed their decision to donate Kevin’s organs. This selfless act under such grave circumstances gives hope for other lives in dire need of transplants. Kevin’s wife Leah, their daughter Ivy, and the soon-to-arrive second child are left to navigate through this painful loss.

As the family faces this deeply emotional period, they continue to receive support from friends, community, and even strangers, reflecting humanity’s ability to rally in times of grief and tragedy. Kevin’s untimely departure is a stark reminder of life’s unpredictability and the importance of cherishing every moment.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
30 mins ago
Children Saved from Icy Waters: A Near Tragedy Turns into a Tale of Courage
In a heart-stopping incident near Nuremberg, Germany, two young children, aged 9 and 10, found themselves on thin ice, quite literally. They fell through the frozen surface of a lake, plunging into the frigid waters, and it was only the timely intervention of a passer-by that saved them from potential tragedy. Bravery in the Face
Children Saved from Icy Waters: A Near Tragedy Turns into a Tale of Courage
Tragic Beach Incident Claims Life, Investigation Underway
55 mins ago
Tragic Beach Incident Claims Life, Investigation Underway
Jansen Jones: A Life Cut Short, A Legacy That Lives On
59 mins ago
Jansen Jones: A Life Cut Short, A Legacy That Lives On
Brighton's Volk's Electric Railway Scene of Tragic Dog Death
30 mins ago
Brighton's Volk's Electric Railway Scene of Tragic Dog Death
Indian Army Jawan Loses Life to Banned Chinese Manja: A Wake-Up Call for Stricter Enforcement
31 mins ago
Indian Army Jawan Loses Life to Banned Chinese Manja: A Wake-Up Call for Stricter Enforcement
Severe Storm in Thongathi, KwaZulu-Natal: A Tale of Tragedy and Rescue
42 mins ago
Severe Storm in Thongathi, KwaZulu-Natal: A Tale of Tragedy and Rescue
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
32 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
33 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
33 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
34 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
34 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
34 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
34 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
35 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
35 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app