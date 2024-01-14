en English
Accidents

Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali

In a heartrending incident, 24-year-old Sydney father, Kevin Malligan, succumbed to his injuries following a tragic scooter accident in Bali. The event took place on December 29, during his vacation on the Indonesian island. The mishap led to a brain bleed and a fractured neck, causing Kevin to be initially treated at Nusa Dua Hospital, later airlifted to Nepean Hospital near Penrith.

Tragic End and a Legacy of Life

Despite relentless efforts to save him, including a critical brain surgery, Kevin was pronounced brain dead on January 10. Following this, his wife Leah and his father had to make the heart-wrenching decision to take him off life support. In a poignant twist, Kevin’s internal organs were donated, potentially breathing life into others.

Outpouring of Support

The family expressed their sincere gratitude for the overwhelming support they received during this difficult time. Particularly noteworthy was the GoFundMe campaign orchestrated by Kevin’s in-laws, Jodie and Belinda French. The campaign raised more than $121,700 through the generosity of around 1,400 donors, testifying to the impact Kevin made in his short life.

A Family’s Loss and Hope

Kevin’s untimely passing leaves behind his wife Leah, who is 33 weeks pregnant, and their young daughter Ivy. His death comes just before the anticipated birth of his second child, due in early February 2024. Amid the grief, his family treasures the memory of a loving father and husband.

Accidents Australia Health
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

