Sydney Family Disappears: City-Wide Search Underway

A family of three has mysteriously disappeared from Sydney's west, sparking a city-wide search. The missing family includes Luke Fry, 28, Veronica Ratcliffe, 23, and their six-month-old daughter. Last seen at a fast-food restaurant on Hawkesbury Road, Westmead, around 5pm on Thursday, February 1, 2024, their sudden disappearance has triggered alarm bells.

City-wide Search Initiated

The Parramatta City Police Area Command is leading the search efforts after they were unable to locate or establish contact with the family. The police force has aired their concerns over the well-being of the family, adding urgency to the search operation.

Descriptions Released

Emerging details about the family reveal that Luke is of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, stands at around 170-175cm tall with a medium build. He is distinguished by his short black hair and a full beard. Veronica, who also shares the Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, is around 170cm tall, thin, with blue eyes and blonde hair. It's reported that Veronica was last seen wearing a black wig in a bun along with a black t-shirt and long pants.

Public Appeal

Known to frequent areas including Parramatta, Harris Park, Westmead, Balmain, and the Central Coast, the couple's familiar territories are being scoured for any sign of them. The public has been urged to contact Parramatta Police or Crime Stoppers with any information regarding their whereabouts, in hopes that the collective effort will lead to a breakthrough in the case.