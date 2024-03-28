Sydney Drug Ring Bust: 10 Arrested, $150K Cocaine Seized in Southwest

In a significant crackdown on drug supply in Sydney's southwest, ten individuals, comprising seven men and three women, were arrested across various locations. This operation, spearheaded by Camden Police Area Command's Strike Force Singer, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against illicit drug operations in the region.

Operation Details and Arrests

Initiated in December 2023, Strike Force Singer's investigation targeted an alleged drug ring believed to be operating extensively across Sydney's southwest. The culmination of months of detailed inquiries led to the execution of seven search warrants in Tahmoor, Menangle, Oran Park, Spring Farm, and Harrington Park. These raids were not only a testament to the relentless pursuit of law enforcement agencies but also highlighted the sophisticated network allegedly facilitating drug supply within the community.

Seizures and Charges

During the operations, law enforcement officials made significant seizures, underscoring the scale of the drug ring's activities. Approximately 500 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $150,000, $38,000 in cash, a hydraulic press, three rifles, other prohibited weapons, ammunition, steroids, and cannabis were confiscated. These seizures not only represent a substantial financial blow to the drug syndicate but also remove potentially dangerous substances and firearms from the streets. Following these raids, ten individuals were taken into custody, showcasing the diverse roles individuals played within this alleged drug operation.

Legal Proceedings and Community Impact

The arrested individuals were taken to Narellan Police Station, where seven men and a woman were refused bail, marking the beginning of their legal battles. Set to appear before Parramatta Local Court, these proceedings underscore the legal ramifications of engaging in illicit drug activities. More importantly, this operation highlights the broader community impact, shedding light on the efforts of law enforcement to dismantle networks that jeopardize public health and safety.

This significant operation by Camden Police Area Command and Strike Force Singer not only disrupts a major drug supply chain but also serves as a stern warning to others involved in similar activities. The successful execution of these search warrants and subsequent arrests emphasize the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat drug-related crimes, aiming to foster safer communities across Sydney and beyond.