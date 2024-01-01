en English
Australia

Sydney Drivers to Experience Financial Relief as Government Implements Key Cost of Living Measure

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Sydney Drivers to Experience Financial Relief as Government Implements Key Cost of Living Measure

In a move designed to provide financial relief to over half a million Sydney drivers, the Minns Government has rolled out a key cost of living measure. This initiative, a signature policy of the current administration, has been introduced to alleviate the financial burden on residents, with the potential to save drivers thousands of dollars annually.

New Weekly Toll Cap

The state government has put into effect a $60 weekly toll cap for private vehicles, set to be trialed for two years. This measure is expected to provide relief for nearly three-quarters of a million motorists. Beginning from April 2024, eligible motorists can claim rebates through Service NSW, with quarterly rebates being transferred directly into their bank accounts. The scheme operates on a weekly basis and features a ‘fair use’ provision to maintain integrity.

(Read Also: Sydney Fathers Perish in Tragic Accident: Community Rallies in Support)

Who Benefits and Who Misses Out?

The cap is specifically aimed at providing cost of living relief for those making long commutes with limited public transport options. It is expected to particularly aid residents in Sydney’s north west and west, with Kellyville predicted to have the most motorists benefitting from the scheme. However, not all motorists will be able to reap the benefits of the cap. Rideshare drivers, taxis, cars registered with businesses, and heavy vehicles are not eligible for the rebate. Furthermore, certain road tolls are set to rise from January 1, which may offset some of the anticipated relief.

(Read Also: Sydney Welcomes 2024 with Spectacular New Year Fireworks)

Government’s Broader Cost of Living Strategy

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to make cost-of-living a main focal point of his government’s priorities in 2024. He outlined a series of relief measures he plans to advance in the new year which include $23 billion in cost-of-living relief, more fee-free TAFE places, changes to the aged care pension, and a vape ban. He also criticized the Coalition for opposing these cost of living measures.

Australia Automotive Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

