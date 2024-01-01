Sydney Drivers to Benefit from Minns Government’s Cost of Living Relief Plan

As the cost of living continues to rise, the Minns Government has introduced a plan aimed at providing financial relief to over half a million drivers in Sydney. The government has implemented a $60 weekly toll cap for private vehicles, with an aim to alleviate the economic burden on motorists. The toll cap is not only a part of a broader effort to address cost of living concerns among residents but is also considered as the signature policy of the current government.

Weekly Toll Cap: A Financial Relief for Sydney Drivers

The weekly toll cap, which is set to be trialed for two years, has the potential to save drivers thousands of dollars annually. The scheme operates on a weekly basis and features a ‘fair use’ provision to maintain integrity. This cap is specifically aimed at providing cost of living relief for those making long commutes, especially for residents in Sydney’s north west and west who have limited public transport options.

Quarterly Rebates and ‘Fair Use’ Provision

Under the scheme, spend is assessed on a weekly basis and quarterly rebates will be transferred to an account holder’s nominated bank account. Drivers who spend an average of $200 per week on tolls can expect to receive approximately $7280 in rebates per year. However, a ‘fair use’ provision caps the maximum rebate at $340 a week. It’s important to note that rideshare, taxis, cars registered with businesses, and heavy vehicles are not eligible for the rebate.

Focus on the Cost of Living in 2024

Addressing the cost of living has been a primary focus for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He has pledged to make cost-of-living a main focal point of his government’s priorities in 2024, outlining a series of relief measures he plans to advance in the new year. The introduction of the $60 weekly toll cap is a significant part of this commitment, and residents in Western Sydney are expected to benefit the most from this initiative.

