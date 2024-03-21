Sydney DJ Flexy Ferg Dropped by TMRW Music Amid Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

Following a series of allegations concerning unsolicited sexual pictures and videos, Sydney DJ Matty Ferguson, known professionally as Flexy Ferg, has been officially dropped by his booking agency, TMRW Music.

The controversy surrounding Ferguson's actions, which include exposing himself during a video call and sending inappropriate content to women, has led to a significant backlash, prompting his apology on social media and the subsequent loss of professional affiliations and event bookings.

Allegations Lead to Professional Fallout

After allegations surfaced on social media about Ferguson's inappropriate behavior, TMRW Music, a renowned booking agency representing high-profile electronic artists, announced the immediate cessation of all business with Flexy Ferg.

In a statement, the company emphasized its zero-tolerance policy against any form of sexual misconduct. This move was swiftly followed by Ferguson's removal from prominent music festival line-ups, including Canberra's Digi Culture & Music Festival and Queensland's Rabbits Eat Lettuce.

The allegations against Ferguson include sending unsolicited sexual videos and pictures to several women, as well as an incident where he exposed himself during a video call with a woman under the guise of discussing DJ techniques. These actions have led to public outrage and a broader discussion on social media about the behavior of individuals in the music industry. In light of the allegations, Ferguson issued a public apology on Instagram, acknowledging his inappropriate behavior and inviting those directly impacted to contact him for a personal apology.

Impact and Response

The response to the allegations against Ferguson has been significant, with multiple DJs expressing discomfort at the prospect of sharing a stage with him, leading to his removal from event line-ups.

Furthermore, Ferguson's decision to deactivate his social media accounts underscores the gravity of the situation and the widespread condemnation of his actions. Support services have seen an uptick in outreach, highlighting the importance of addressing and condemning sexual misconduct within all industries.