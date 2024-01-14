Sydney Couple’s Health Routine Sparks Million-Dollar Business

Sydney couple, Andrew and Kate Gordon, have transformed an everyday health routine into a million-dollar business known as Naked Rivals. The innovative idea, sparked from their daily gut health routine, has evolved into a successful venture, producing frozen citrus cubes from ‘ugly fruit’ that would have been otherwise discarded.

The Birth of Naked Rivals

The Genesis of Naked Rivals is rooted in a simple, yet inspiring idea: to reduce food waste while providing a convenient solution for a healthy daily routine. The citrus cubes, made in collaboration with the Mildura Fruit Company, are packaged in packs of 12 and are priced at $6.50 – the equivalent of the juice from six pieces of fruit. The Gordons rapidly transformed their idea into a viable product by outsourcing the packaging design on fiverr.com and testing the market through their local community group, which led to an initial batch of 170 orders.

From Idea to Supermarket Shelves

Their strategic marketing efforts, which included a press release, attracted the attention of a food consultant and sparked interest from the supermarket giant, Coles. This interest came at a critical time for the Gordons, as Ms. Gordon was in the throes of labor with their third child. Nonetheless, Naked Rivals went on to secure a deal with Coles and later with Woolworths, leading to the product being stocked in 1,500 Woolworths and Coles supermarkets, as well as 300 IGA stores, all within the same year.

The Challenges and Future Plans

Despite the challenges of nurturing a new business, maintaining full-time jobs, and parenting three children, the Gordons took the bold step to remortgage their home to finance their venture. Mr. Gordon, already a seasoned entrepreneur with a history of innovative businesses including STABLEtables, is no stranger to the risks and rewards of entrepreneurship. The couple is not just focused on profit; they aim to reduce food waste with their products and have plans to expand their market internationally. However, they acknowledge that realizing their ambitious sales target of over $120 million by 2027 may necessitate external investment.