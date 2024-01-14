en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Sydney Couple’s Health Routine Sparks Million-Dollar Business

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Sydney Couple’s Health Routine Sparks Million-Dollar Business

Sydney couple, Andrew and Kate Gordon, have transformed an everyday health routine into a million-dollar business known as Naked Rivals. The innovative idea, sparked from their daily gut health routine, has evolved into a successful venture, producing frozen citrus cubes from ‘ugly fruit’ that would have been otherwise discarded.

The Birth of Naked Rivals

The Genesis of Naked Rivals is rooted in a simple, yet inspiring idea: to reduce food waste while providing a convenient solution for a healthy daily routine. The citrus cubes, made in collaboration with the Mildura Fruit Company, are packaged in packs of 12 and are priced at $6.50 – the equivalent of the juice from six pieces of fruit. The Gordons rapidly transformed their idea into a viable product by outsourcing the packaging design on fiverr.com and testing the market through their local community group, which led to an initial batch of 170 orders.

From Idea to Supermarket Shelves

Their strategic marketing efforts, which included a press release, attracted the attention of a food consultant and sparked interest from the supermarket giant, Coles. This interest came at a critical time for the Gordons, as Ms. Gordon was in the throes of labor with their third child. Nonetheless, Naked Rivals went on to secure a deal with Coles and later with Woolworths, leading to the product being stocked in 1,500 Woolworths and Coles supermarkets, as well as 300 IGA stores, all within the same year.

The Challenges and Future Plans

Despite the challenges of nurturing a new business, maintaining full-time jobs, and parenting three children, the Gordons took the bold step to remortgage their home to finance their venture. Mr. Gordon, already a seasoned entrepreneur with a history of innovative businesses including STABLEtables, is no stranger to the risks and rewards of entrepreneurship. The couple is not just focused on profit; they aim to reduce food waste with their products and have plans to expand their market internationally. However, they acknowledge that realizing their ambitious sales target of over $120 million by 2027 may necessitate external investment.

0
Agriculture Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
36 mins ago
Kingstar Farm Sets New Record at 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale
The 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale ended on a high note as Kingstar Farm set a new milestone, selling an Extreme Choice-sired colt for a staggering $1.4 million. The colt, a product of the Shamardal mare Mischief Night, is a half-brother to the multiple Group winner Our Playboy. The high-stakes bid war concluded
Kingstar Farm Sets New Record at 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
1 hour ago
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
PA live! Team Secures Second Place in Dairy Shake-off with Unique Milkshake
1 hour ago
PA live! Team Secures Second Place in Dairy Shake-off with Unique Milkshake
Conclave Showcases Agricultural Innovation, Agri Startups, and Future Food Sources
1 hour ago
Conclave Showcases Agricultural Innovation, Agri Startups, and Future Food Sources
Kenya's Laikipia County Confronts Illegal Grazing Amidst Drought
1 hour ago
Kenya's Laikipia County Confronts Illegal Grazing Amidst Drought
Police Crackdown on Tractor Thefts in Rachakonda: Two Arrested
1 hour ago
Police Crackdown on Tractor Thefts in Rachakonda: Two Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
2 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
3 mins
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
6 mins
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
7 mins
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
8 mins
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
11 mins
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
14 mins
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
16 mins
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
24 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app