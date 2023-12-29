en English
Australia

Sydney and Melbourne’s Luxury Venues Open Last-Minute Reservations for a Grand New Year’s Eve

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:23 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 9:32 am EST
Sydney and Melbourne's Luxury Venues Open Last-Minute Reservations for a Grand New Year's Eve

As the clock winds down on the year 2023, the shimmering cities of Sydney and Melbourne are abuzz with anticipation, their luxury venues opening their doors for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration. The night promises a gala of exclusive experiences and breathtaking views of the midnight fireworks, with options to suit a range of budgets and tastes.

(Read Also: Australia to Usher in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display)

High-Rise Resplendence in Sydney

In Sydney, the opulent Shangri-La hotel offers four Harbour Bridge Suites at a princely $7765 for the night. With separate lounges and a non-refundable pre-payment, these suites provide an unparalleled vista of the fireworks spectacle. For those seeking a slightly more affordable option, two Premier Harbour Bridge Rooms are available at $5565 each. The NYE Horizon Lounge Midnight Experience, priced at $2650, includes accommodation and access to the lounge with a spread of canapés and beverages. The Blu Bar on the 36th floor tempts with a NYE package for just under $1200.

For the gourmets, the ultra-luxe Japanese restaurant Oborozuki has opened reservations for a seven-course set menu at $880 per person. Capella Sydney offers dining packages without harbour views, with prices ranging from $175 to $380 per person. If you fancy ringing in the New Year on the waves, Bass&Flinders Cruises has a NYE cruise for $750 per person, with canapés and sparkling wine included.

(Read Also: Foreign Journalists Unveil a Multifaceted Australia to the World)

Melbourne’s Midnight Magic

Melbourne, not to be outdone, presents a tantalizing array of last-minute reservations for the discerning reveler. Luci is serving up a five-course dinner for $240 per person, while Supernormal has late tables with a banquet menu for $120 per person. The Harbour Kitchen is offering VIP booths for $2000, while the Melbourne Skydeck presents an observation deck experience for $300. Lui Bar has standard tickets for $450, a fair price for an unforgettable evening.

Add an extra dash of mystery to your celebrations with Soko Rooftop, hosting a Masquerade New Year’s Eve party for $225 per person. For an elevated view of the city’s lights, Rydges South Bank has rooftop party tickets for approximately $265.

As the final moments of 2023 slip away, Sydney and Melbourne stand ready to usher in 2024 with grandeur and spectacle. Whether you prefer the high-rise elegance of a luxury hotel, the culinary delights of a gourmet restaurant, or the open sea under a sky ablaze with fireworks, these cities promise a New Year’s Eve to remember.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

