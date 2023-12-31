en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sydney and Auckland Usher in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:41 pm EST
Sydney and Auckland Usher in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions

As the clock struck twelve, fireworks filled the sky over Sydney Harbour and Auckland’s Sky Tower, marking the arrival of 2024. More than a million spectators gazed in awe at the spectacle, a stark contrast to the subdued or absent celebrations in regions engulfed by war and conflict.

Sydney and Auckland Ignite the New Year

Despite the rain clearing just in time for the countdown, Auckland’s Sky Tower and the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge became the focal points of the celebrations. The 12-minute firework display in Sydney captivated over a million viewers, both from the shore and on boats in the harbour. Auckland was no less spectacular, with its own pyrotechnic display illuminating the city skyline.

A Contrast of Celebrations

While Sydney and Auckland rang in the new year with grandeur, other parts of the world faced a more sobering reality. Ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza resulted in heightened security measures in cities like New York, Paris, and Berlin. In Moscow, traditional New Year’s Eve festivities were cancelled due to Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. Pakistan also shelved all celebrations in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Global Repercussions and Responses

Across the globe, the celebratory mood was tempered by the realities of war and conflict. New York City prepared safety measures for the throngs of revelers expected in Times Square, while European cities also ramped up security. China quietly welcomed the new year, with President Xi Jinping stressing the country’s focus on economic recovery. Meanwhile, Pope Francis offered prayers for those affected by the conflicts in Ukraine, Palestine, and Israel.

Despite the contrasting celebrations, the arrival of 2024 was a testament to the resilience of humanity, the global dichotomy of joy and despair, and the hope that the new year will bring peace and stability to the troubled regions of the world.

0
Australia New Zealand
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Melbourne Prepares for Grand New Year's Eve Celebration, Braces for Massive Crowds

By Geeta Pillai

Foxtel Takes on Streaming Giants With Sky Glass Launch

By Geeta Pillai

A Day on Mars: Curiosity Rover Captures Unique Time-Lapse Video

By Geeta Pillai

Exploring 2024: From Historical Commemorations to Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays ...
@Australia · 24 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays ...
heart comment 0
Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84

By BNN Correspondents

Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84
Missing Intelligence Reports in National Archives Release Spark Calls for Transparency

By Geeta Pillai

Missing Intelligence Reports in National Archives Release Spark Calls for Transparency
Nadia Bartel Turns Heads with Striking Bikini Photos and Business Plans

By Geeta Pillai

Nadia Bartel Turns Heads with Striking Bikini Photos and Business Plans
Australia and New Zealand Usher in 2024 Amid Global Security Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Australia and New Zealand Usher in 2024 Amid Global Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government's Capability to Handle Economic Challenges
2 mins
Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government's Capability to Handle Economic Challenges
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
3 mins
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
4 mins
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
5 mins
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
6 mins
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
6 mins
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
8 mins
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
8 mins
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
17 mins
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app