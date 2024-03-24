Sydney Adopts 60 Chinese-Made Diesel Buses Amid Rail Shutdown, Sparks Union Critique

Amid plans to upgrade Sydney's Bankstown rail line to metro standards, Transport for NSW has secured a deal to utilize 60 diesel buses from a Chinese manufacturer, a decision that has drawn criticism from the Rail Tram and Bus Union (RTBU). The temporary closure of the line, affecting thousands of daily commuters, necessitates replacement services, pushing the agency to opt for an overseas purchase contrary to Labor's local manufacturing policies.

Immediate Solution to Commuter Disruption

The year-long conversion of the 13-kilometre stretch between Sydenham and Bankstown to accommodate metro trains imposes a significant challenge, displacing up to 60,000 daily passengers. In response, Transit Systems has agreed to purchase and operate the 60 buses, ensuring continuous transportation for affected commuters. However, this move has sparked debate over its alignment with governmental promises of bolstering local manufacturing and the environmental implications of opting for diesel-powered vehicles.

Criticism from Union and Political Spheres

RTBU's divisional secretary, David Babineau, has expressed surprise and disapproval of the decision, highlighting it as a deviation from Labor's commitment to local production and fleet electrification. Furthermore, political voices, including Coalition transport spokeswoman Natalie Ward, have pointed out the inconsistency between Labor's pre-election jobs promises and their current procurement practices. This scenario has intensified discussions on the priorities and policies guiding public transportation planning in New South Wales.

Looking Beyond the Immediate

Despite the controversy, the government defends its decision as a pragmatic approach to a pressing issue, emphasizing the lack of local capacity to produce the required number of buses in a short timeframe. The broader goal remains to revitalize local manufacturing, as echoed by Transport Minister Jo Haylen's advocacy for in-state production to foster job growth. As the Bankstown line's closure looms, the implications of this decision will likely resonate in future policy discussions, potentially reshaping strategies for public transportation infrastructure and procurement.