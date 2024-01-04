en English
Australia

Swipe Right: Navigating the Busiest Day for Dating Apps

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Swipe Right: Navigating the Busiest Day for Dating Apps

As the calendar pages turn to a new year, the world of online dating gears up for its busiest day: Swipe Sunday. On January 7, 2024, dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge are expected to experience a surge in activity—a 30% increase in matches and 35% more swipe activity. This phenomenon is not a mere coincidence but is closely tied to the ‘new year, new me’ mission of individuals seeking love or simply wanting to have fun.

From ‘Swipe’ to ‘Connection’

Tinder, the leading dating app in this digital love fest, sees a 22% surge in messages and an 18% increase in likes on Swipe Sunday. To capitalize on this trend and to reshape its image from being a mere ‘hookup’ platform, Tinder launched the ‘It Starts With a Swipe’ campaign. The campaign emphasizes emotional connections and inclusivity, reminding users that every swipe could lead to a meaningful connection.

A Global Phenomenon

This trend isn’t confined to any geographical region. For instance, South Korea reports an increase in the use of dating apps around the same period. Interestingly, 80% of major dating app users in the country are men, but women spend nearly twice as long on these platforms. Despite the gender discrepancy, the quest for connection drives both sexes to spend significant time swiping right.

Expert Advice for Swipe Sunday

With millions swiping on this day, dating expert Sera Bozza offers some key advice. Bozza warns against negativity in dating profiles, which often stem from past disappointments and can deter potential matches. She also discourages the creation of restrictive ‘laundry lists’ of requirements for partners. Instead, she advocates for keeping an open mind and not imposing too many rules on potential matches. Bozza also comments on the opening line ‘hey’, advising that while it might be perceived as lazy, it shouldn’t be dismissed outright as it signals an expression of interest.

The Road to Valentine’s Day

The heightened activity on dating apps doesn’t end with Swipe Sunday. It continues until around Valentine’s Day, with 11.4 million more messages and 58.7 million more likes sent globally. As the days get longer and nights warmer, especially in Australia, the enthusiasm for new connections only grows. So, if you’re single and ready to mingle, remember that every swipe brings you one step closer to a potential connection.

Australia Lifestyle
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

