en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Swan View Collision: Pedestrian Severely Injured, Driver Charged

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Swan View Collision: Pedestrian Severely Injured, Driver Charged

In a significant incident that transpired in the quiet suburb of Swan View, Perth, a woman found herself at the receiving end of a severe road accident. The event unfolded on a Sunday afternoon, when a man at the wheel of a white van allegedly hit a female pedestrian on Morrison Road at precisely 3.55 pm. The calamity resulted in grave injuries to the woman.

Charges Pressed Against Driver

Immediately following the shocking episode, the driver of the van has been served with charges. The local law enforcement is currently investigating the incident in-depth to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to this unfortunate occurrence.

Exclusive Coverage for Digital Subscribers

Further details of the story have been made available exclusively for subscribers with digital access. This incident is a part of the wider coverage provided by the news service, which includes a range of topics from true crime series based in Western Australia (WA) to updates on breaking news.

Advantages for Subscribers

Subscribers to the news service can expect a plethora of benefits. They will have access to exclusive video channels, podcasts, comprehensive coverage of sports and business, and entrance into exclusive competitions. Prizes for these competitions range from luxury getaways to sports tickets. Subscribers also enjoy discounts on movie tickets, dining, and popular attractions, in addition to member discounts and giveaways, which are part of an enticing subscriber rewards program.

0
Accidents Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
7 mins ago
Tragedy Unfolds as Five Migrants Perish Crossing the English Channel
In a tragic incident that unfolded overnight, five migrants striving to cross the English Channel from northern France to Britain lost their lives, marking the first reported migrant deaths in the Channel for 2024. The incident occurred near Wimereux when their small boat encountered difficulties around 2 am amidst freezing temperatures. A tugboat conducting a
Tragedy Unfolds as Five Migrants Perish Crossing the English Channel
Driver Takes Burning Van to Fire Station: A Tale of Quick Thinking in Crisis
23 mins ago
Driver Takes Burning Van to Fire Station: A Tale of Quick Thinking in Crisis
Mine Rescue Operation in Australia: A Story of Heroism Amid Tragedy
24 mins ago
Mine Rescue Operation in Australia: A Story of Heroism Amid Tragedy
Bronte Beach Rescue: A Reminder of Ocean Perils and Emergency Efficiency
17 mins ago
Bronte Beach Rescue: A Reminder of Ocean Perils and Emergency Efficiency
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Beach Rescue
22 mins ago
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Beach Rescue
Cyclist Killed in Accident Involving Camouflaged Military Truck: A Safety Paradox?
23 mins ago
Cyclist Killed in Accident Involving Camouflaged Military Truck: A Safety Paradox?
Latest Headlines
World News
Majority of UK Voters Favor Stricter Immigration Policies, Reveals Study
15 seconds
Majority of UK Voters Favor Stricter Immigration Policies, Reveals Study
AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights
19 seconds
AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights
Dennis Mbelenzi Defends Title in Challenging PwC Bermuda Marathon
31 seconds
Dennis Mbelenzi Defends Title in Challenging PwC Bermuda Marathon
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict: Stéphane Séjourné's First Diplomatic Sojourn
57 seconds
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict: Stéphane Séjourné's First Diplomatic Sojourn
Don Pyke Ushers in New Era as CEO of West Coast Eagles
1 min
Don Pyke Ushers in New Era as CEO of West Coast Eagles
Weight Loss Redefined: How a 'Fatso Gene' Could Revolutionize Dieting
1 min
Weight Loss Redefined: How a 'Fatso Gene' Could Revolutionize Dieting
DeSantis Questions Trump's Potential Effectiveness in 2024 Presidential Race
3 mins
DeSantis Questions Trump's Potential Effectiveness in 2024 Presidential Race
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
4 mins
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card Playoff
4 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card Playoff
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
23 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
27 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
15 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app