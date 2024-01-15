Swan View Collision: Pedestrian Severely Injured, Driver Charged

In a significant incident that transpired in the quiet suburb of Swan View, Perth, a woman found herself at the receiving end of a severe road accident. The event unfolded on a Sunday afternoon, when a man at the wheel of a white van allegedly hit a female pedestrian on Morrison Road at precisely 3.55 pm. The calamity resulted in grave injuries to the woman.

Charges Pressed Against Driver

Immediately following the shocking episode, the driver of the van has been served with charges. The local law enforcement is currently investigating the incident in-depth to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to this unfortunate occurrence.

