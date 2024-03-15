Suzi Quatro's Candid Interview on Sex, Drugs, Rock 'n' Roll in Australia Tour

During her latest concert tour in Australia, rock legend Suzi Quatro, aged 73, made headlines with a candid interview on The Project, where she was playfully asked to choose between sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. Known for her spirited personality, Quatro's response left both the audience and herself blushing, eventually declaring her allegiance to rock 'n' roll, aligning with her 'good Catholic girl' values. This moment underscores not just her enduring charm but also her significance in the rock genre.

Engaging Queries and Blush-worthy Answers

Quatro's appearance on the popular television show The Project took an interesting turn when the conversation veered towards the classic dilemma often associated with the rock 'n' roll lifestyle. The rock icon, momentarily taken aback, laughed off the initial embarrassment, humorously asking for a shovel to 'dig a little...' out of the situation. Her eventual proclamation, "I'm a good Catholic girl. I say rock 'n' roll is where I sit," was met with laughter and applause, highlighting her enduring wit and charm.

Australia's Enduring Love for Quatro

The musician's ongoing connection with Australia is highlighted by her current participation in her 38th tour across the country. Quatro expressed her affection for Australia, sharing personal anecdotes of her routine visits to Jimmy's on the Mall in Brisbane and her intimate familiarity with the local culture. Her announcement of returning for a 39th and 40th tour underscores the mutual admiration between Quatro and her Australian fans, cementing her as a perennial favorite down under.

Rock 'n' Roll Legacy Continues

As part of the Red Hot Summer Tour, Quatro's presence in Australia is a testament to her lasting influence in the rock genre. Scheduled to perform in Victoria Park, Ballarat, her tour is a celebration of her storied career, spanning decades of hits and iconic performances. Quatro's candid interview and her enthusiastic engagement with the Australian audience exemplify her role not just as a musician but as a beloved cultural figure who continues to inspire with her authenticity and passion for rock 'n' roll.