Suzannah Henty Advocates for Removal of Ancestral Monuments Tied to Aboriginal Massacres

During the Yoorrook Justice Commission hearings, Suzannah Henty, a direct descendant of James Henty, one of Victoria's first permanent European settlers, has made a compelling appeal for the removal or "ceremonious destruction" of monuments commemorating her ancestors. These monuments are linked to the brutal massacres of Aboriginal people in the 1830s and 1840s, casting a long shadow over the Henty family's legacy. Ms. Henty's stance marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing discourse surrounding colonial history and its impact on First Nations communities.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Family Legacy

The Henty family, arriving in Portland, Victoria, from 1834, soon began squatting on vast expanses of Indigenous land without formal permission from British authorities. This act of land theft and subsequent violence against the Gunditjmara people marked the beginning of a dark chapter in Victoria's colonial history. Suzannah Henty's revelation of her family's involvement in such acts of genocide came as a shock to her, learned only upon attending university. This acknowledgment of her ancestors' crimes is rare among descendants of Victoria's squatter families, who often remain silent on the subject.

Call for Reparation and Acknowledgment

Advertisment

Ms. Henty's testimony during the Yoorrook Justice Commission hearings not only sheds light on her family's troubling history but also calls for a broader conversation on reparation and truth-telling. She urges descendants of other colonizer families to confront their past and engage in meaningful dialogues with Indigenous communities. By advocating for the removal of monuments that glorify colonial figures, Ms. Henty seeks to correct the narrative and honor the truth of First Nations peoples' experiences and resilience.

Monuments and Memory

An audit of monuments in Glenelg Shire Council, where many are dedicated to the Hentys, underscores the selective commemoration of colonial history over the rich heritage and rightful acknowledgment of Aboriginal people. Only two monuments in the area pay homage to Aboriginal figures, starkly contrasting the numerous memorials glorifying the Hentys and other colonial figures. Ms. Henty proposes that the fate of these monuments be determined by Indigenous communities, suggesting relocation or even their destruction as steps toward healing and reconciliation.

As the discourse on historical truth and reconciliation continues to evolve, Suzannah Henty's bold stance against her family's colonial legacy serves as a beacon for others. It underscores the importance of confronting uncomfortable truths, engaging in genuine dialogue with those harmed by colonialism, and taking concrete steps toward acknowledging and rectifying past injustices. The fate of the Henty monuments remains undecided, but the conversation they have sparked is a crucial step toward understanding and healing the wounds of Australia's colonial past.