Australia

Sustainability in the Financial Sector: A Global Focus in 2024

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Sustainability in the Financial Sector: A Global Focus in 2024

As the world ushers in 2024, a palpable shift is being marked in the financial sector, with a heightened focus on sustainability, environmental claims, and greenwashing – the act of making deceptive statements about environmental practices. This wave of change is not confined to a specific region but spans across Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, reflecting a united global effort to tackle climate change and promote transparency.

Sustainability Disclosures in Australia

At the heart of this movement in Australia is the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC). In its Annual Forum, Deputy Chair Sarah Court underscored ASIC’s resolute and audacious approach towards enforcement. The focus has shifted to greenwashing, particularly scrutinizing net zero statements and targets lacking a sound basis. Under Australian law, such claims are considered misleading unless backed by robust governance and compliance structures and made on reasonable grounds.

In a similar vein, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has taken action against MOO Premium Foods Pty Ltd for its dubious ‘100% ocean plastic’ claims on yoghurt products. In response, MOO has agreed to retract these claims and publish corrective notices. To further strengthen regulatory consistency and curb unnecessary costs, the Australian government plans to merge its three financial reporting entities, signifying a move towards standardized financial reporting and auditing standards.

Global Climate Initiatives

On the global stage, the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP28) in Dubai witnessed fervent discussions on limiting temperature increases and bolstering climate-related measures. Among the key announcements was the World Bank’s ambitious plan to significantly ramp up its annual financing for climate-related projects, reflecting a clear, concerted push towards sustainability.

Regulating Sustainability in the UK

In the United Kingdom, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements regime. The core aim of this initiative is to bolster consumer protection and trust in the sustainable investment market. It seeks to ensure the disclosure of clear, consistent, and comparable sustainability-related information, thereby promoting informed investment decisions.

As we venture deeper into 2024, the financial sector continues to evolve, with the focus sharply on sustainability. Global financial regulators are not just recognizing the urgency of addressing climate change and environmental issues, but are also taking decisive steps to rectify misleading claims and promote transparency. Whether it’s the battle over ESG policies, the evolving climate disclosure landscape, or the beleaguered carbon market, this year is poised to be a game-changer for sustainability in the financial sector.

Australia Business Climate & Environment
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

