Australia

Suspicious Death of Melbourne Teen Yiel Gatluak: An Ongoing Investigation

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST
Suspicious Death of Melbourne Teen Yiel Gatluak: An Ongoing Investigation

On New Year’s Day, a grim discovery was made near Undoolya Station, outside Alice Springs, when a woman came across the lifeless body of 19-year-old Melbourne resident, Yiel Gatluak. His death has since been treated as suspicious by the authorities. Gatluak, who was found dead on a remote road, has been remembered as a wonderful and loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, and cousin by his family.

A Family’s Plea for Justice

Nyakuoar Gatluak, a family member, has taken the initiative to establish a fundraiser to aid in the transportation of Yiel’s body back to Melbourne for his funeral. In their time of grief, the family, along with the broader Sudanese community in Melbourne, is seeking justice and answers regarding Yiel’s untimely demise.

Police Investigation and Arrests

NT Police Assistant Commissioner Travis Wurst has confirmed the arrest of three Alice Springs residents in connection with the death. The trio, comprising of a 20-year-old, 21-year-old, and a teenager, remain in custody without charges. However, it is expected that they will soon face legal repercussions as the investigation progresses.

Unraveling the Mystery

According to reports, the injuries sustained by the victim were non-penetrative, and further forensic examination is necessary to ascertain the exact cause of death. As part of the investigation, items have been confiscated from the site where Gatluak was discovered. A black dual-cab ute, believed to have been driven around Alice Springs on the day of Yiel’s death, has also been seized by the police. The association between the arrested individuals and the vehicle remains unclear. The case continues to unfold, with the police urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

