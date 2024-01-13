en English
Australia

Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest

Two festival-goers at Juicy Fest, a popular music event in Flemington, have been rushed to the hospital following suspicion of substance abuse. The announcement by Ambulance Victoria on late Friday has reignited the debate surrounding drug-related incidents at music festivals. While the specific substances involved remain undisclosed, the incident underscores the urgent need to address the ongoing issue of drug misuse and the inherent risks it poses at such events.

Greens Push for Pill Testing

The Victorian Greens, in response to the Juicy Fest incident, have pushed the Victorian Labor Government to introduce pill testing. The Greens argue that the current strategies to tackle drug-related harm are ineffective and that implementing pill testing could enhance the safety of festival attendees. The Department of Health has confirmed the hospitalizations were a result of a combination of drug consumption, excessively hot conditions, and physical exertion.

A Woman in Critical Condition

A 30-year-old woman is reported to be in a critical condition following a suspected drug overdose at the festival. This incident follows a mass overdose that occurred at a nearby location just a week prior. A teenage girl has also been hospitalized for suspected substance abuse. Victoria police have since urged partygoers to be vigilant and refrain from consuming illicit substances.

Drug Alert Warning Issued

In response to the concerning incidents, the Department of Health has issued a drug alert warning about the risks of consuming MDMA and stimulants in hot weather conditions. This follows a mass overdose at the Hardmission Festival where nine individuals were rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to a combination of drug contaminants, high MDMA concentrations, and extreme heat. Moreover, resources and information for individuals seeking help with substance use have been made available, including overdose prevention resources, hotlines, text services, and culturally sensitive resources for the First Nation, Inuit, and Métis communities.

Australia Health
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

