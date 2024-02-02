Surge in Workplace Fatalities in NSW Spurs Calls for Safety Compliance

In New South Wales (NSW), a distressing surge in workplace fatalities has been observed, with five deaths transpiring within a mere four-day span. This alarming trend has prompted the NSW government to strongly urge employers to place paramount importance on safety and compliance within their workplaces.

The Tragic Chain of Events

The series of unfortunate incidents began on January 29 when a 77-year-old man was fatally hit by a forklift in Griffith. Two days later, a 28-year-old air conditioning repairman met a premature end due to electrocution in Egadine, while a 51-year-old man lost control over an all-terrain vehicle on a cotton farm in Narromine, resulting in fatal consequences. The string of tragedies continued into the next month with a truck driver losing his life in a loading bay in Dubbo on February 1.

A Widespread Concern

Beyond these fatalities, SafeWork NSW is additionally investigating a fatal motorbike incident on a property near Tibooburra, along with a serious injury sustained by a construction worker who fell from scaffolding in Eastwood on January 27. The incidents highlight an urgent need for strengthened workplace safety measures, as the safety of employees is put under the spotlight.

Government Response and Measures

Reacting to the worrisome situation, NSW Minister for Work Health and Safety, Sophie Cotsis, expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized the critical importance of workplace safety. She issued a stark reminder to business owners about the necessity of staying up-to-date with safety equipment and compliance standards to prevent further such incidents. Employees harbouring concerns about their workplace safety are being encouraged to report anonymously to SafeWork or utilize the 'Speak Up Save Lives' app.