Australia

Surge in Western Australia Real Estate Market Defies Economic Pressures

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Surge in Western Australia Real Estate Market Defies Economic Pressures

In a rather unforeseen twist of circumstances, the real estate market in Western Australia is witnessing a steep surge in demand, with homes selling at near-record speeds. This news comes directly from REIWA chief executive Cath Hart. The festive season has reportedly contributed to a slowdown in the listing of new properties, resulting in an alarmingly low number of homes available for sale. However, contrary to predictions and despite economic pressures including rate hikes and escalating living costs, home values have experienced a considerable increase.

Unprecedented Rise in Home Values

Information from CoreLogic unveils that home values in 2023 have taken an upward leap by over 15 percent, touching a record median of $660,754. In a parallel move, the median unit price has also seen a rise, increasing by 0.6 percent over the month and 0.7 percent over the year, reaching a substantial $408,000. Hart attributes this increase in prices to a blend of factors such as the current supply shortage, robust population growth in Western Australia, and a less than adequate level of building completions.

Regional Dynamics in the Property Market

In a national context, Australia has seen a noteworthy upswing in property prices, with a national increase of 8.1 percent in 2023. Perth has observed the largest uplifts in property prices, with values soaring by 15.2 percent, followed by Brisbane with 13.1 percent and Sydney with 11.1 percent. This surge defies conventional expectations and emphasizes the need for a nuanced understanding of regional dynamics. The number of homes listed for sale in Western Australia fell to a record low of 3648 at the end of December, with homes selling in near record times due to high demand.

A Look into the Future

This combination of factors is expected to push house and unit prices even higher. While this trend is predicted to continue into the first half of 2024, any rate cuts could potentially re-stoke demand later in the year. The trajectory of interest rates through 2024 will be a key factor influencing housing trends. Despite the overall market cooling, supply constraints show little sign of easing, which could lead to a continued increase in property prices. The government’s 10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund aims to address the housing shortage, but construction cost hikes and builder liquidations are adding further stress to the industry.

Australia Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.





