Accidents

Surge in Road Fatalities in Western Australia Triggers Call for Responsible Driving

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:38 pm EST
A tragic episode unfolded on Saturday night, south of Perth, when a fatal traffic collision claimed the life of a man. The accident occurred at the intersection of Forrest Highway and Dorsett Road near Waroona, where the man’s car met with a disastrous collision with a tow truck around 7:20 pm. This incident marks a grim spike in traffic fatalities in the region, with four deaths recorded on Western Australia (WA) roads in the past 48 hours, three of which involved motorcyclists.

An Uptick in Road Fatalities

The fatal accident near Waroona forms part of a concerning surge in traffic-related deaths in the region. Among the victims was a 61-year-old woman who lost her life in a fatal crash in Brabham on Friday. Despite the valiant efforts of public members who rushed to deliver emergency first aid, they were unable to save her. Furthermore, a motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries following a severe crash southwest of Pinjarra on Friday night. This spate of accidents adds to a horrific month of fatalities on WA roads.

Call for Responsible Driving

As the Christmas road toll touches four, WA’s road safety boss has made a heartfelt appeal to motorists, urging them to be kind, patient, and respectful while driving during this holiday season. This call to action comes in response to the tragic incidents of the past 48 hours, including an e-scooter rider now in a critical condition after a collision with a car in Riverton. The number of fatalities on WA’s country roads this year is nearly parallel to those in the metropolitan area for the first time in at least a decade.

Accidents
