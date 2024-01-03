Surge in Criminal Offences in Cardinia, Victoria: A Closer Look

Recent statistics from the Crime Statistics Agency (CSA) paint a concerning picture of escalating criminal activity in the Australian shire of Cardinia, Victoria. The year to September 2023 saw a significant 13.5 percent surge in criminal offences compared to the prior year. The localities within Cardinia were not immune to this trend, with Pakenham and Officer experiencing a rise in crime rates of 7.6 percent and a staggering 21.5 percent respectively.

Unpacking the Crime Surge

Pakenham’s crime surge manifested notably in the theft and weapons/explosive offences categories. Simultaneously, Officer grappled with a sharp rise in thefts and assault-related crimes. This trend, however, did not blanket all of Cardinia. Kooweerup reported a marginal decrease of 3.1 percent in criminal offences, providing a stark contrast to its neighbouring communities.

Rising Crime in Broader Regions

Looking beyond Cardinia, the broader region of Casey wasn’t spared either, with an overall crime increase of 8.9 percent. Berwick, a suburb within Casey, faced a 4.8 percent crime increase. However, it saw a significant reduction in drug use and possession offences, which more than halved during the period.

Statewide Crime Increase

On a state level, Victoria saw a 7.6 percent increase in offences recorded by the Victoria Police for the year up to September 2023. Despite this increase, CSA chief statistician Fiona Dowsley was quick to point out that the current figures remain below the peak crime levels of 2016 and the pre-pandemic levels of 2020.

Dowsley suggested that the rise in theft, particularly from retail stores, might be tied to the escalating cost of living. This correlation, if proven, could provide valuable insights into understanding and curbing the growing crime rates in Cardinia and across Victoria.