Surge in Affordable Suburb House Prices Defies Interest Rate Hikes Nationwide

Despite three consecutive interest rate increases, house prices in hundreds of affordable suburbs across Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Adelaide have witnessed a remarkable surge of more than 20% in the past 12 months. This unexpected trend, highlighted by CoreLogic's latest data, underscores a robust demand in the more budget-friendly segments of the market, challenging the grim forecasts tied to worsening affordability and the surging cost of living.

Advertisment

Unyielding Demand in Affordable Markets

Eliza Owen, CoreLogic's head of research, points to a significant skewing of demand towards affordable markets as a natural response to reduced borrowing capacity and tighter lending criteria. This shift, she suggests, is set to continue dominating growth patterns, especially with interest rates remaining on hold. The combination of a persistent undersupply in housing stock and above-average demand has effectively countered the less favorable market and affordability conditions, propelling house prices in select suburbs beyond the 20% growth mark.

Regional Breakdown of Growth

Advertisment

Perth claims the lion's share of the biggest gainers, with house values in 147 out of 293 suburbs soaring by at least 20%. This surge is attributed to strong net migration flows, low housing supply, and relatively lower housing prices. Similarly, in Brisbane, one out of five suburbs experienced similar growth rates. Sydney and Adelaide also saw significant price jumps in 27 and 14 suburbs, respectively. Notably, suburbs like Armadale, Camillo, and Hillman in Perth's southeast and southwest emerged as top performers, with price increases exceeding 30%.

Implications for Future Market Trends

The sustained price surge in these affordable suburbs signals a potential continuation of this trend through the remainder of 2024. Experts like Arjun Paliwal, head of research at InvestorKit, anticipate that Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide will maintain their outperformance due to an ongoing supply shortage. With many suburbs in these cities still considered affordable, the upward pressure on prices is expected to persist, presenting both challenges and opportunities for buyers and sellers in the Australian housing market.