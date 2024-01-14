en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Supersized Catfish: The New Threat to the Endangered ‘Bum-Breathing’ Mary River Turtle

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
Supersized Catfish: The New Threat to the Endangered ‘Bum-Breathing’ Mary River Turtle

In a struggle for survival, the endangered ‘bum-breathing’ Mary River turtle, a unique creature that can absorb oxygen through an anal gill-like structure, is grappling with a novel menace: supersized fork-tailed catfish. The altered river conditions post the construction of Tiaro’s tidal barrage in the 1980s have led to the explosive growth of these predatory catfish. The hypothesis is that they feast on the hatchlings of the Mary River turtle, further threatening an already fragile population.

Existing Population Crisis

The Mary River turtle has seen a steep decline in its population, plummeting by up to a startling 95% since European settlement. The primary culprits have been various human activities that have disrupted their habitat and life cycle. Conservationists and researchers, including the dedicated volunteers of Tiaro and District Landcare, have been battling to protect these turtles. Rearing and releasing hatchlings has been a key strategy in this endeavor. However, a significant number of these released juveniles seem not to survive for long post-release.

Understanding Catfish Predation

With financial support from the Queensland government, researchers have now turned their attention to understanding if and how catfish predation might be adding to the turtle fatalities. Innovative methodologies like sonar tags and acoustic tracking are being employed to study the movement and feeding behavior of the catfish. An examination of the ear bones of catfish could provide insights into their age and diet, thereby shedding light on the extent of their predation on turtle hatchlings.

Community Conservation Efforts

Despite the ongoing challenges, the conservation efforts by the community are unwavering and recognized as fundamental to the preservation of the Mary River turtle species and the overall health of the ecosystem. As research continues, Landcare volunteers persist in their conservation work, with a focus on areas where the catfish population is lower. These activities underscore the importance of community participation in wildlife conservation efforts and the battle to secure the survival of one of the world’s most endangered reptile species.

0
Australia Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
14 seconds ago
White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration
White Cliff Minerals, an Australian exploration company, has broadened its international horizons with the acquisition of the Radium Point IOCG-uranium silver project in the Northwest Territories of Canada. This move comes on the heels of the company’s previous procurement of 61 mineral claims in Nunavut’s Coppermine River region. The Radium Point project, spanning over 3,100km2,
White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
3 hours ago
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
Bushfire Threatens Chittering: An Urgent Call for Climate Action
3 hours ago
Bushfire Threatens Chittering: An Urgent Call for Climate Action
Rising Cycling Fatalities Among Older Australians: A Cause for Concern
40 seconds ago
Rising Cycling Fatalities Among Older Australians: A Cause for Concern
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
3 hours ago
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
3 hours ago
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
Latest Headlines
World News
All-Pro Rookie Tight End Sam LaPorta Returns for Detroit Lions' Wild Card Game
9 seconds
All-Pro Rookie Tight End Sam LaPorta Returns for Detroit Lions' Wild Card Game
Louisville Cardinals Women's Basketball Team Overcomes Wake Forest: A Display of Strength and Depth
10 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Women's Basketball Team Overcomes Wake Forest: A Display of Strength and Depth
University of Colorado's Women's Basketball Triumphs Over Stanford in a Historic Victory
10 seconds
University of Colorado's Women's Basketball Triumphs Over Stanford in a Historic Victory
Shedding Light on the Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disorder in the Caribbean
18 seconds
Shedding Light on the Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disorder in the Caribbean
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Indiana Pacers in Thrilling NBA Game
25 seconds
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Indiana Pacers in Thrilling NBA Game
Rizwana Raja Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female President of District Bar Association Attock
29 seconds
Rizwana Raja Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female President of District Bar Association Attock
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
51 seconds
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
Ball State Cardinals Women's Tennis: A Rocky Start With An Optimistic Outlook
53 seconds
Ball State Cardinals Women's Tennis: A Rocky Start With An Optimistic Outlook
Eminem's Plea to Stafford: Sports' Power Echoes Beyond the Arena
23 mins
Eminem's Plea to Stafford: Sports' Power Echoes Beyond the Arena
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
12 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
14 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
19 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app