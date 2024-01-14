Supersized Catfish: The New Threat to the Endangered ‘Bum-Breathing’ Mary River Turtle

In a struggle for survival, the endangered ‘bum-breathing’ Mary River turtle, a unique creature that can absorb oxygen through an anal gill-like structure, is grappling with a novel menace: supersized fork-tailed catfish. The altered river conditions post the construction of Tiaro’s tidal barrage in the 1980s have led to the explosive growth of these predatory catfish. The hypothesis is that they feast on the hatchlings of the Mary River turtle, further threatening an already fragile population.

Existing Population Crisis

The Mary River turtle has seen a steep decline in its population, plummeting by up to a startling 95% since European settlement. The primary culprits have been various human activities that have disrupted their habitat and life cycle. Conservationists and researchers, including the dedicated volunteers of Tiaro and District Landcare, have been battling to protect these turtles. Rearing and releasing hatchlings has been a key strategy in this endeavor. However, a significant number of these released juveniles seem not to survive for long post-release.

Understanding Catfish Predation

With financial support from the Queensland government, researchers have now turned their attention to understanding if and how catfish predation might be adding to the turtle fatalities. Innovative methodologies like sonar tags and acoustic tracking are being employed to study the movement and feeding behavior of the catfish. An examination of the ear bones of catfish could provide insights into their age and diet, thereby shedding light on the extent of their predation on turtle hatchlings.

Community Conservation Efforts

Despite the ongoing challenges, the conservation efforts by the community are unwavering and recognized as fundamental to the preservation of the Mary River turtle species and the overall health of the ecosystem. As research continues, Landcare volunteers persist in their conservation work, with a focus on areas where the catfish population is lower. These activities underscore the importance of community participation in wildlife conservation efforts and the battle to secure the survival of one of the world’s most endangered reptile species.