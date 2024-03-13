Supermarket Giants Coles, Woolworths Accused of Fueling Vegetable Oversupply and Waste, AUSVEG Reports

Amid rising concerns over sustainability and food security, Australia's supermarket duopoly stands accused of exacerbating an already dire situation. Peak vegetable grower group AUSVEG alleges that non-binding agreements and stringent quality specifications between farmers and supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths are resulting in a staggering oversupply, millions of tonnes of food waste, and significant financial pressure on growers.

Root of the Problem: Supply Agreements and Quality Specifications

According to AUSVEG, the heart of the issue lies in the nature of supply agreements between supermarkets and growers. Retailers forecast weekly volumes without any obligation to purchase, often ordering as little as 50% of the forecasted amount. This leaves farmers with surplus crops that perish rapidly, forcing them to either destroy the excess or sell it at reduced prices, further distorting the market. Compounding the problem, 28% of growers surveyed by AUSVEG flagged commercial buyer rejections—based on strict quality specifications—as their top concern for 2023-2024, suggesting millions of tonnes of waste and an annual loss of about $30 million.

Supermarket Responses and Sustainability Concerns

In response to these allegations, representatives from Coles and Woolworths have defended their practices, emphasizing their efforts to work closely with growers for demand forecasting and to support the sustainability of their businesses. However, the sustainability of current practices is under scrutiny, not just in terms of food waste but also regarding the environmental impact. Food rescue group OzHarvest notes that globally, 10% of greenhouse gas emissions come from food that is grown but not eaten. Moreover, the centralized distribution models used by supermarkets are criticized for contributing to excessive food miles, further exacerbating carbon emissions.

Looking Ahead: The Way Forward for Growers and Retailers

The ongoing Senate Select Committee on Supermarket Prices is shedding light on the challenges faced by growers, revealing a need for regulatory reforms and greater transparency. While the supermarkets assert their commitment to reducing food waste and supporting local agriculture, growers and consumer advocacy groups are calling for a reevaluation of practices that lead to oversupply, waste, and unsustainable environmental impacts. The dialogue between all parties involved is crucial for developing more equitable and sustainable food supply chains in Australia.