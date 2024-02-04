Superior General of the Society of Jesus Affirms Communal Nature of Mission During Australia Visit

Fr Arturo Sosa, the Superior General of the Society of Jesus, has completed a noteworthy visit to Australia. The purpose of his journey was to preside over a pivotal transition in Jesuit leadership within the Asia-Pacific region. His visit, quite fittingly, coincided with the Major Superiors Assembly of the Jesuit Conference of the Asia-Pacific, cementing the significance of his presence.

The Handover of Leadership

The assembly, held at the Peter Canisius House in Pymble, Sydney, served as the stage for the handover of presidency from Fr Tony Moreno SJ to Fr Primitivo Viray Jr SJ. Both these esteemed individuals hail from the Philippines, underlining the international character of the Jesuit mission and its leadership. The transition was meticulously overseen by Fr Sosa, ensuring that the process was conducted with the utmost dignity and respect for the established traditions.

A Meeting of Minds and Missions

On January 24, Fr Sosa engaged with supporters of Jesuit Mission Australia, sharing the platform with the charity's CEO, Helen Forde, and Jesuit leaders from Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand, and Timor-Leste. This international gathering allowed an exchange of insights on the impact of the Jesuit Mission and the unique challenges facing each country. Fr Erik John Gerilla SJ, representing Timor-Leste, emphasized the role of Jesuit educational institutions in providing holistic formation to students and trainee teachers, molding them to become future leaders and agents of change.

The Communal Nature of the Jesuit Mission

Throughout his discourse, Fr Sosa underscored the communal nature of the mission, asserting that its success rests on the collective effort of not just the Jesuits, but all Christians. He acknowledged the critical support received from partners and the wider community, demonstrating an understanding that the mission's achievements are a testament to a shared commitment to the values it upholds.

Fr Sosa concluded his visit at St Canice's Kitchen on January 29, a parish in Sydney renowned for its charitable work. This act further underlined his recognition of the importance of community involvement and support in the accomplishment of the Jesuit mission.