Superbloom Concert by The Song Company Blends Centuries in Musical Contrast

Music that Mirrors Nature's Extremes

At Wesley Uniting Church on March 3, The Song Company, under the guest direction of Jane Sheldon, presented 'Superbloom', a concert that explored musical contrasts akin to the desert's transformation post-rainfall. This event showcased a repertoire spanning from the 12th to the 21st century, illustrating the juxtaposition between arid and lush through vocal mastery. The ensemble, composed of six diverse voices, delivered a performance that was both innovative and reflective of historical depth.

Contrasts and Compositions

The concert opened with an enigmatic 14th-century motet, setting a precedent for the evening's exploration of contrasts. Michael Whiticker's 'As Water Bears Salt' and Katherine Balch's 'Forgetting' pushed auditory boundaries with their avant-garde approach, while compositions by Carlo Gesualdo and Hildegard von Bingen connected the audience to the rich textures of early music. The inclusion of Rebecca Saunders' 'Soliloquy' and James Weeks' 'Veni in Hortum Meum' further emphasized the blend of old and new, showcasing the ensemble's versatility.

Artistic Direction and Audience Reception

Under the direction of Jane Sheldon, the Song Company achieved a delicate balance between discordance and harmony, mirroring the superbloom phenomenon. Despite limited program notes, the performance spoke volumes, engaging the audience in a sensory journey through time. Sheldon's own composition, 'Flowermuscle', served as a fitting conclusion, seamlessly integrating with the evening's theme. Audience reactions were mixed, with some finding the contemporary pieces challenging, while others embraced the innovative approach to classical and modern compositions.

Reflections on the Musical Landscape

The concert's sparse explanations left some desiring more context regarding the selection of pieces and their composers. However, this ambiguity did not detract from the overall experience, which was enriched by the vocalists' skill and the thematic coherence of superimposing the concept of a superbloom onto a musical canvas. The blending of epochs in the program underscored the timeless nature of music and its ability to evoke and connect disparate elements.

The 'Superbloom' concert by The Song Company at Wesley Uniting Church was a testament to the power of vocal music to bridge time, evoke nature's wonders, and challenge auditory expectations. As seasons change in the natural world, so too does music evolve, reminding us of the beauty in contrast and the perpetual bloom of creativity.