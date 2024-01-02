en English
Australia

Superannuation: The Unsuspected Culprit of Wealth Inequality in Australia

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Superannuation: The Unsuspected Culprit of Wealth Inequality in Australia

The Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have released a report spotlighting superannuation as the principal instigator of wealth inequality in Australia. The study reveals a stark contrast between the retirement situations of individuals at opposite ends of the wealth spectrum. Those at the pinnacle of wealth retire with a minimum of seven times more than their counterparts at the bottom, a gap that has progressively widened over the last two decades.

The Story of Elaine

Reflecting the struggles of numerous older women, the story of Elaine, a retiree, exhibits the harsh reality of this disparity. Despite a career spanning nearly 50 years in sectors such as aged care and social services, Elaine found herself with a paltry $45,000 in superannuation. This grim situation is not uncommon, particularly among older women. Superannuation was not made compulsory until 1992, and many women have experienced breaks in their careers due to childbearing and caregiving responsibilities.

Unveiling the Wealth Gap

The report by ACOSS and UNSW discloses that the wealthiest 20% of Australians possess 90 times more wealth than the bottom 20%, marking a significant wealth gap. Professor Carla Treloar, one of the report’s authors, opines that this revelation is an opportunity to reevaluate policy settings.

Addressing Superannuation Inequality

Linda Elkins from KPMG Australia underscores the fact that women typically have less superannuation than men, often because they find themselves in lower-paid industries and involved in unpaid activities. Elkins suggests potential solutions such as employers paying super contributions during paid parental and carer’s leave, and tax concessions for women making catch-up payments. This issue is of utmost importance, as highlighted by the government’s inquiry into homelessness, which found that older women are one of the most vulnerable groups, reinforcing the urgency of addressing superannuation inequality.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

