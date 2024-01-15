en English
Australia

Super Retail Group’s Shares Soar to Record High on Back of Positive Trading Update

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Super Retail Group's Shares Soar to Record High on Back of Positive Trading Update

Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX: SUL), the parent company of Supercheap Auto and Rebel, saw its share price surge to an all-time high of $16.90, a 7% increase, following the release of a promising trading update for the first half of Fiscal Year 2024. The company reported a record unaudited revenue of $2.02 billion for the six-month period ending 31 December 2023, exceeding consensus expectations by 2%.

Impact of Economic Pressures

The retail giant navigated through a challenging holiday sales period, marked by cost of living pressures which influenced consumer spending towards the end of the second quarter. Despite these difficulties, Super Retail managed to maintain positive like-for-like sales growth. This achievement was bolstered by the strong performance of the lifestyle and leisure categories and a consistent focus on value amid the economic hardship.

Anticipated PBT and Market Reaction

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) is projected to be between $200 million and $203 million, a decrease from the previous year’s $218 million. This decline is largely attributed to the increased Costs of Doing Business (CODB) stemming from inflationary pressures on wages, rent, and electricity. Nevertheless, the reported PBT surpassed consensus expectations by 17%, reflecting the robust resilience of the company.

In reaction to the update, Goldman Sachs responded positively, underscoring earnings that exceeded market expectations and particularly highlighting the strong performance of Supercheap Auto and BCF. Following the announcement, the company’s shares experienced their best intraday jump since August 17, with a staggering 37% surge over the past year.

Looking Ahead

As the company sails into the next half of FY 2024, audited results are eagerly anticipated in the forthcoming month. The lack of drawn bank debt and a positive cash balance at the end of the first half further fortify Super Retail’s financial position, promising a resilient stride in the face of the ongoing economic challenges.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

