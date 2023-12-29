en English
Australia

Sunfish Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race: A New Oceanic Challenge

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:16 am EST
On January 2018, veteran sailor Michael Spies found himself in an unexpected predicament during the renowned Sydney to Hobart yacht race. His yacht had a run-in with an ocean sunfish, also known as the ‘mola mola,’ which ultimately led to his rescue. This encounter with the world’s largest bony fish, with a weight comparable to a large SUV, resulted in a snapped rudder and a vessel rapidly filling with water. An emergency helicopter had to come to the rescue off the northern tip of Tasmania.

The Unseen Threat of the Sunfish

This incident has since placed sailors participating in the race on heightened alert for the presence of sunfish. These creatures are notoriously difficult to spot and can inflict significant damage upon collision. They are often described as resembling a floating dinner plate with occasional flapping wings or tails, as they bask in the sun. This behavior coupled with their appearance often leads to them being mistaken as ‘useless’ and unattractive.

Marine Scientists Fascinated by the Sunfish

Despite their unappealing visual, marine scientists find themselves entranced by sunfish due to their unique evolutionary traits. The sunfish, with its vertical fin orientation and a thick rubbery hypodermis in place of scales, presents a fascinating case. Interestingly, they are known for their deep diving habits to feed on jelly-like creatures, despite being ectothermic. They then return to the surface to warm up, showcasing an intriguing behavioral pattern.

The Importance of Understanding the Sunfish

The debate over the sunfish’s usefulness was brought to the forefront by a viral Facebook rant back in 2017. However, both Spies and marine scientists emphasize the importance of understanding and appreciating these creatures. They have been an integral part of the ocean’s ecosystem for approximately 50 million years. As the 78th Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race approaches, sailors are remaining vigilant for these unexpected marine obstacles, a testament to the unique challenges posed by the unforgiving ocean.

Australia Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

