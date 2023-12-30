en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sunfish: The Unlikely Adversary in the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:08 pm EST
Sunfish: The Unlikely Adversary in the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

The renowned Sydney to Hobart yacht race is often fraught with challenges, but an unexpected adversary has emerged in recent years: the ocean sunfish, known as Mola mola. These aquatic leviathans, weighing as much as a large SUV, have become a significant navigational hazard for the racing sailors, leading to accidents and rescues.

Collisions with the Colossal Creatures

One notable incident occurred in January 2018, when yachtsman Michael Spies, a veteran of 39 Sydney to Hobart races, collided with a sunfish. The impact snapped the yacht’s rudder, rendering the vessel unseaworthy and forcing Spies to be rescued. Fellow sailor Brad Kellett, with 31 years of racing experience, has also faced three sunfish-related incidents over his sailing career.

The Unusual Anatomy of the Sunfish

The Mola mola’s unique physique contributes to these unfortunate encounters. With no scales, a truncated body, and thick rubbery skin, the sunfish is a distinctive presence in the marine ecosystem. The largest recorded specimen weighed an astounding 2,750 kilograms. Despite their cumbersome appearance, sunfish are surprisingly agile swimmers. They can dive deep to feed, then resurface to bask in the sun, regulating their body temperature.

Marine Scientists’ Perspective

Marine scientists treasure the sunfish for its remarkable evolutionary traits and adaptability. Though some view it as a useless animal, ecologists recognize its role in the marine ecosystem. The Mola mola belongs to the Molidae family, related to pufferfish, triggerfish, and boxfish. An 1883 Sydney Morning Herald newspaper fragment found inside a sunfish at the Natural History Museum of London testifies to the sunfish’s notoriety.

0
Australia Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australian Government to Review Emergency Warning Systems Amidst Criticisms

By Geeta Pillai

Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System

By Geeta Pillai

A Transformative Year: The Gaming Industry in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Violence: Brutal Attack Prompts Police Vigilance and Highlights Value of Digital News Subscriptions

By Geeta Pillai

Roger Cook's Steady Start and Norwich City's Struggles: A Tale of Two ...
@Australia · 12 mins
Roger Cook's Steady Start and Norwich City's Struggles: A Tale of Two ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Road Accident Claimed Life South of Perth

By Geeta Pillai

Fatal Road Accident Claimed Life South of Perth
Reckless Couple Charged in NSW: Multiple Police Pursuits with Child in Car

By Geeta Pillai

Reckless Couple Charged in NSW: Multiple Police Pursuits with Child in Car
Allison Langdon Reflects on Her First Year at ‘A Current Affair’

By BNN Correspondents

Allison Langdon Reflects on Her First Year at 'A Current Affair'
Nationwide Crime Spree: Unfolding Legal Proceedings and Human Stories

By Geeta Pillai

Nationwide Crime Spree: Unfolding Legal Proceedings and Human Stories
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
2 mins
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
4 mins
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
5 mins
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
6 mins
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
7 mins
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
7 mins
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
7 mins
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System
9 mins
Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
9 mins
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
4 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
4 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns
5 hours
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app