Sunfish: The Unlikely Adversary in the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

The renowned Sydney to Hobart yacht race is often fraught with challenges, but an unexpected adversary has emerged in recent years: the ocean sunfish, known as Mola mola. These aquatic leviathans, weighing as much as a large SUV, have become a significant navigational hazard for the racing sailors, leading to accidents and rescues.

Collisions with the Colossal Creatures

One notable incident occurred in January 2018, when yachtsman Michael Spies, a veteran of 39 Sydney to Hobart races, collided with a sunfish. The impact snapped the yacht’s rudder, rendering the vessel unseaworthy and forcing Spies to be rescued. Fellow sailor Brad Kellett, with 31 years of racing experience, has also faced three sunfish-related incidents over his sailing career.

The Unusual Anatomy of the Sunfish

The Mola mola’s unique physique contributes to these unfortunate encounters. With no scales, a truncated body, and thick rubbery skin, the sunfish is a distinctive presence in the marine ecosystem. The largest recorded specimen weighed an astounding 2,750 kilograms. Despite their cumbersome appearance, sunfish are surprisingly agile swimmers. They can dive deep to feed, then resurface to bask in the sun, regulating their body temperature.

Marine Scientists’ Perspective

Marine scientists treasure the sunfish for its remarkable evolutionary traits and adaptability. Though some view it as a useless animal, ecologists recognize its role in the marine ecosystem. The Mola mola belongs to the Molidae family, related to pufferfish, triggerfish, and boxfish. An 1883 Sydney Morning Herald newspaper fragment found inside a sunfish at the Natural History Museum of London testifies to the sunfish’s notoriety.