Sunday Planning: Emma Wright's Key to Effective Time Management

Emma Wright, Chief People Officer at WorkCover Queensland and a BOSS Young Executive, has spotlighted the significance of Sundays as a day of planning and preparation for the forthcoming week. Having recently earned her MBA while maintaining full-time employment, Wright shares invaluable insights on productivity and time management.

Mastering the Art of Time Management

Wright underscores the necessity of setting aside each Sunday for organisation, reflection, study, and writing. This routine, she insists, is fundamental to managing her time effectively and ensuring a productive week. She has distilled three key lessons from her MBA journey: the ability to tackle challenging tasks, the value of trusting and leveraging one's network, and the vital importance of time management.

Making Meetings Count

Wright also offers a nugget of wisdom to those grappling with meeting inefficiencies. She strictly advises against attending or issuing meeting invites devoid of an agenda. This, she believes, not only saves time but also improves the focus and productivity of the meeting.

Staying Connected and Keeping Fit

She spends roughly an hour each day on social media, mostly on LinkedIn, and makes sure to stay connected with friends and family through Messenger and Instagram. Fitness, too, is a key part of Wright's routine. She engages in yoga, pilates, and running, and places a strong emphasis on mental health. This she nurtures by fostering relationships, meditating, and spending time outdoors, especially taking walks by the Brisbane River.

Coping with Stress and Looking Ahead

When it comes to stress, Wright has a clear strategy. She seeks out outdoor space, employs logical thinking, and leans on her network for support. Her Apple Watch is her gadget of choice, aiding in fitness tracking and serving as a timely reminder for meetings. As we step into 2024, Wright has her sights set on applying her MBA learnings, supporting her team's goals, and strengthening the networks she has built through the BOSS Young Executives program. Her recent experiences of speaking at leadership and HR community conferences in Brisbane have pushed her out of her comfort zone, which she views as a positive challenge.