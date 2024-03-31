Summer Walker Braves Bronchitis, Tours Australia and New Zealand with Herbal Remedies

Amid the glitz and glamour that encapsulates the life of an R&B sensation, Summer Walker faces a daunting challenge. Currently headlining the 'Souled Out' festival in Australia and New Zealand, Walker has been diagnosed with bronchitis. Despite the serious health setback, she is determined to push through her touring schedule, leaning on herbal remedies instead of conventional medicine to manage her symptoms.

Diagnosis and Determination

Just a few days into her tour, Walker was hit with the diagnosis of bronchitis, a condition that would typically sideline most performers. However, sources close to the artist have revealed that she has chosen to continue with her performances. Her decision stems from a deep-seated belief in the healing powers of natural remedies over modern medicine. As a result, Walker has been relying on a concoction of herbs and teas to soothe her throat and maintain her vocal performance. This regimen is accompanied by strict vocal rest, minimizing speaking to preserve her voice for the stage.

Challenges on Tour

The 'Over It' singer's commitment to her fans is evident in her decision to perform despite her illness. Battling through symptoms of a sore throat and labored breathing, Walker has successfully performed in Auckland, New Zealand, and Melbourne, Australia, with more dates scheduled. The challenge is amplified by her role as a mother; Walker's three children are accompanying her on tour, adding a layer of complexity to her already demanding schedule. Balancing motherhood with the physical demands of performing and managing her health condition showcases Walker's resilience.

Public and Personal Reactions

Walker's approach to handling her bronchitis has sparked discussions among her fans and the wider public. While some commend her dedication to her craft and her naturalistic approach to health, others express concern over her refusal to seek conventional medical treatment. Despite differing opinions, Walker's performances have not disappointed, delivering the soulful, emotive experience her fans have come to expect. Her situation sheds light on the broader debate surrounding medical treatment choices, especially within the high-pressure environment of international touring artists.