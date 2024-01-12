en English
Australia

Sukin Finds New Ownership with PNB Consolidated Amidst BWX’s Financial Woes

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
In a significant turn of events, Australian skincare brand Sukin has been acquired by PNB Consolidated, a company primarily owned by John Humble, the former CEO of BWX. The acquisition, worth a little over $70 million, comes on the heels of Sukin’s former parent company BWX falling into administration amid financial difficulties.

Rescued from the Brink

Founded in 2007, Sukin, renowned for its natural ingredient-based personal care products, was facing an uncertain future following BWX’s financial woes. BWX, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, went into administration in April 2023 due to debts amounting to approximately $105 million owed to the Commonwealth Bank. Consequently, Sukin and other brands under BWX’s portfolio were put up for sale by the receivers, KPMG. The acquisition by PNB Consolidated not only saves the brand but also ensures the preservation of its manufacturing operations within Australia, including its Melbourne manufacturing facility.

Past Connections and Future Prospects

Interestingly, Humble’s connection with Sukin goes back to a failed $860 million management buyout in 2018, backed by Bain Capital, following which he stepped down from BWX. His acquisition of Sukin is seen as a significant development for the brand’s future. Sukin enjoys a robust market presence in Australian pharmacies and major supermarkets like Coles and Woolworths. Its appeal is rooted in its blend of natural ingredients, affordability, and alignment with the consumer trend toward green beauty products emphasizing clean formulations, sustainability, and ethics. According to the sale documents, Sukin is in a prime position to capitalize on these consumer preferences.

Aftermath of BWX’s Collapse

David Hardy from KPMG expressed satisfaction with the transaction, stressing the importance of maintaining the brand and its manufacturing capabilities. In related news, other brands previously owned by BWX are also seeing changes. Notably, beauty entrepreneur Zoe Foster Blake has reacquired a stake in her Go-To Skincare business, which was earlier under BWX’s ownership.

With PNB Consolidated’s acquisition, Sukin looks set to continue its journey in the beauty industry, backed by its strong emphasis on natural and affordable skincare solutions. The brand’s future seems promising, with a renewed focus on capitalizing on the growing consumer preference for green beauty products.

Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

