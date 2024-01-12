en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sukin Finds New Ownership with PNB Consolidated Amidst BWX’s Financial Woes

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Sukin Finds New Ownership with PNB Consolidated Amidst BWX’s Financial Woes

In a significant turn of events, Australian skincare brand Sukin has been acquired by PNB Consolidated, a company primarily owned by John Humble, the former CEO of BWX. The acquisition, worth a little over $70 million, comes on the heels of Sukin’s former parent company BWX falling into administration amid financial difficulties.

Rescued from the Brink

Founded in 2007, Sukin, renowned for its natural ingredient-based personal care products, was facing an uncertain future following BWX’s financial woes. BWX, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, went into administration in April 2023 due to debts amounting to approximately $105 million owed to the Commonwealth Bank. Consequently, Sukin and other brands under BWX’s portfolio were put up for sale by the receivers, KPMG. The acquisition by PNB Consolidated not only saves the brand but also ensures the preservation of its manufacturing operations within Australia, including its Melbourne manufacturing facility.

Past Connections and Future Prospects

Interestingly, Humble’s connection with Sukin goes back to a failed $860 million management buyout in 2018, backed by Bain Capital, following which he stepped down from BWX. His acquisition of Sukin is seen as a significant development for the brand’s future. Sukin enjoys a robust market presence in Australian pharmacies and major supermarkets like Coles and Woolworths. Its appeal is rooted in its blend of natural ingredients, affordability, and alignment with the consumer trend toward green beauty products emphasizing clean formulations, sustainability, and ethics. According to the sale documents, Sukin is in a prime position to capitalize on these consumer preferences.

Aftermath of BWX’s Collapse

David Hardy from KPMG expressed satisfaction with the transaction, stressing the importance of maintaining the brand and its manufacturing capabilities. In related news, other brands previously owned by BWX are also seeing changes. Notably, beauty entrepreneur Zoe Foster Blake has reacquired a stake in her Go-To Skincare business, which was earlier under BWX’s ownership.

With PNB Consolidated’s acquisition, Sukin looks set to continue its journey in the beauty industry, backed by its strong emphasis on natural and affordable skincare solutions. The brand’s future seems promising, with a renewed focus on capitalizing on the growing consumer preference for green beauty products.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
7 mins ago
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
In a thrilling development for Australian tennis, Alex de Minaur has risen to the world’s top 10 rankings, marking a significant milestone in his career. This achievement has ignited hopes for a potential Grand Slam champion at the approaching Melbourne Park tournament. De Minaur’s success comes as a welcome boost for the nation’s tennis enthusiasts,
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
Log Truck Accident in Tasmania's North Causes Extensive Damage
17 mins ago
Log Truck Accident in Tasmania's North Causes Extensive Damage
Finding Your Tribe: How Newcomers Build Friendships in Regional Australia
19 mins ago
Finding Your Tribe: How Newcomers Build Friendships in Regional Australia
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
7 mins ago
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
Alex de Minaur: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam Glory
10 mins ago
Alex de Minaur: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam Glory
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
14 mins ago
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
Latest Headlines
World News
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
4 mins
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
4 mins
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
5 mins
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
5 mins
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
6 mins
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
6 mins
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
7 mins
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
7 mins
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
7 mins
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app