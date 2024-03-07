Subaru Australia Eyes 2025 Ascent: Aiming for Right-Hand Drive Amid SUV Market Shift

Subaru Australia's aspiration to introduce the Ascent, its largest SUV offering, into the Australian market highlights a strategic initiative to cater to changing consumer preferences towards larger vehicles. With ongoing discussions with Subaru's headquarters in Japan, the company seeks to secure a right-hand drive version of the Ascent for its next-generation iteration. Australia, being Subaru's second-largest export market, presents a significant opportunity for the brand, especially considering the Ascent's success in the US as a three-row large SUV.

Advertisment

Strategic Shift towards Larger SUVs

The Australian automotive landscape has witnessed a notable shift towards larger SUVs over the past decade, a trend that Subaru Australia is keen to capitalize on. Managing Director Blair Read emphasized the growing demand for seven-seater vehicles among Australian consumers, a segment where the Ascent could play a pivotal role. Despite the Ascent's absence in the Australian market, due to its exclusive production in left-hand drive for the North American market, Subaru Australia is optimistic about the potential for a right-hand drive model in the future. This optimism is bolstered by the company's previous experience with sourcing models from Subaru's Lafayette, Indiana manufacturing base for the Australian market, as seen with the Ascent's predecessor, the Tribeca.

Ascent's Appeal and Features

Advertisment

The Ascent stands out not only for its size but also for its advanced features and capabilities. The SUV's latest model year update in North America introduced styling features aligned with the current Subaru range, alongside interior improvements such as an 11.6-inch multimedia touchscreen with the latest Starlink software suite. Powered by a turbocharged 2.4-litre horizontally opposed four-cylinder 'boxer' engine, similar to that found in the WRX sedan and wagon range, the Ascent offers a compelling blend of performance and versatility. Its all-wheel drive system and continuously variable automatic transmission further enhance its appeal to families and adventure-seekers alike.

Market Potential and Competition

With dimensions significantly larger than Subaru's Outback or Forester, the Ascent sizes up to major competitors like the Toyota Kluger in the US market. Subaru Australia's keen interest in the Ascent reflects not just a desire to fill a gap in its lineup but to respond to the 'lifestyle element' and the natural shift towards larger SUVs in the Australian market. The anticipated introduction of a Toyota-sourced hybrid system in the next-generation 2025 Forester underscores Subaru's commitment to innovation and sustainability, potentially paving the way for future hybrid variants of the Ascent.

As Subaru Australia continues its discussions with the brand's headquarters in Japan, the potential introduction of the Ascent to the Australian market represents a strategic move to meet evolving consumer preferences. The Ascent's blend of size, performance, and advanced features positions it as a strong contender in the competitive SUV segment, promising to enrich Subaru's offering in Australia's ever-changing automotive landscape.