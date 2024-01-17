Study Unveils Travel Patterns to Alcohol Outlets, Governor Murphy Signs Brewery Legislation

A recent study, published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Review, has unearthed distinctive travel patterns linked with visits to alcohol outlets. The research, spearheaded by Christina A. Mehranbod from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and senior author, Christopher Morrison from Monash University School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, scrutinized data from the Victoria Integrated Survey of Travel and Activity, spanning the years 2014-2018 in Victoria, Australia.

Different Travel Patterns for Bars and Liquor Stores

The study found that individuals are more likely to travel farther and longer to visit bars than to liquor stores. The research included a sample of 23,512 respondents, with 1.6% journeying an average of 18 minutes and 5 miles to bars. In contrast, only 0.3% traveled to liquor stores, with an average trip duration of 12.2 minutes and a distance of 8.7 miles.

Bar Trips and Liquor Store Visits

Interestingly, the study revealed that trips to bars were more likely to be standalone outings, whereas trips to liquor stores were often integrated into a broader itinerary of daily activities. This distinction in travel patterns may indicate differences in the social and consumption behaviors associated with these two types of alcohol outlets.

Impact of Alcohol Outlet Density

The research further underscored that the density of alcohol outlets plays a role in travel behavior to these outlets. It suggests that the placement and distribution of alcohol outlets have implications beyond local neighborhoods, potentially influencing both accessibility and consumption patterns. This understanding could have significant implications for public health policies related to alcohol availability and consumption.

Co-authors of the study included Ariana Gobaud and Brady Bushover. The research was funded by various institutes, including the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the National Institute on Drug Abuse, and the National Center for Injury Control and Prevention at the CDC.

Simultaneously, in an unrelated development, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation into law, improving the rules around breweries, and Cideries, Meaderies and Distilleries, particularly in their tasting room offerings to customers. The law addresses several gaps in traditional plenary licenses and allows breweries to offer table service, create outdoor spaces with taps, and operate as coffee shops. It also permits breweries to host an unlimited number of on-premises special events and private parties.