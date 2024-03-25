Study Reveals Owning a Car Increases Young Drivers' Crash Risk by 30%

Recent Australian research has highlighted a concerning trend among young drivers, emphasizing the increased risk of accidents for those who own a car compared to their counterparts who share the family vehicle. The study, conducted by experts from the University of NSW, The George Institute, and the University of Western Australia, analyzed the driving records of nearly 21,000 NSW drivers aged between 17 and 24, uncovering alarming statistics on crash rates and risky behaviors.

Risky Business: Ownership vs. Borrowing

The findings indicate that young drivers with their own vehicles are 30% more likely to be involved in a crash during their first year on the road. This heightened risk persists, with a 10% increased likelihood of crashing even seven years after obtaining their license. The study also revealed that these drivers are 2.7 times more likely to experience crashes leading to hospitalization or death within their first year of driving compared to those who borrow a family car.

Parental Guidance and Vehicle Safety

Co-author Professor Rebecca Ivers urges parents to reconsider gifting cars to young drivers, advocating instead for shared family vehicle usage. The study suggests that limiting access to a car and promoting the use of the safest available vehicle—typically the family car—can significantly mitigate risks. Ivers, herself a parent of young drivers, practices strict supervision, including restrictions on driving times, companions, and roads. This approach not only instills responsibility but also keeps young drivers safer on the roads.

Socio-economic Factors and Risk Levels

The research also delves into the socio-economic aspects, noting that young drivers from affluent backgrounds are at greater risk, possibly due to a higher sense of ownership and autonomy. In contrast, those from lower socio-economic backgrounds often drive older, less safe vehicles, inherently increasing their risk. Professor Teresa Senserrick from the University of Western Australia highlights the complexity of establishing a safe timeline for young drivers to own cars, emphasizing the influence of vehicle safety, driver behavior, and the necessity of a vehicle for individual circumstances.

The study serves as a crucial reminder of the responsibilities that come with vehicle ownership and the importance of continued parental guidance. By understanding the risks and implementing preventive measures, parents can play a pivotal role in safeguarding their young drivers. With vehicle-related accidents being a leading cause of death among young people, this research underscores the need for a collective effort to promote safer driving habits and rethink the tradition of gifting cars to new drivers.