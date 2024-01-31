Study Links Rigid Masculinity Norms to Abusive Behavior in Australian Men

In a ground-breaking study spearheaded by Jesuit Social Services and backed by Respect Victoria, a stark correlation has been discovered between adherence to rigid masculine norms and the propensity for abusive behavior in Australian men. The research involved a detailed survey of 3,500 men, aged between 18 and 45, and identified a set of 'Man Box' rules that encapsulate traditional ideas of masculinity.
What Are The 'Man Box' Rules?
The 'Man Box' rules represent the societal expectations of being tough, emotionless, controlling, and sexually dominant. These are age-old perceptions of masculinity that have been deeply ingrained in many cultures and societies worldwide. The findings of the study are alarming, revealing that men who strongly agree with these rules are significantly more likely to engage in various harmful behaviors.
The Disturbing Correlation
Men who rigidly adhere to these norms are found to be 31 times more likely to prefer handling domestic violence privately. They are 17 times more likely to have physically abused their partner and 9 times more likely to blame women for provoking violence. Furthermore, these men are 8 times more likely to have suicidal thoughts and 6 times more likely to coerce partners into degrading sexual acts. These individuals are also prone to problem gambling behaviors and have a higher tendency to binge drink.
The Detrimental Effects
Matt Tyler from Jesuit Social Services brought attention to the detrimental effects these attitudes have, not just on women but also on the men themselves. He emphasized that these toxic norms of masculinity contribute significantly to the mental health issues faced by men. However, the study also brought a glimmer of hope, thanks to contributors like Michael Flood.
The Silver Lining
Michael Flood noted that the majority of Australian men do not endorse these toxic norms, and there has been a decline in the pressure to conform to them over the past five years. The study suggests that societal progress can be furthered by challenging harmful masculinity, promoting positive masculinity, and implementing policy changes alongside community awareness initiatives.