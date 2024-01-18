Study Finds Correlation Between Fruit Juice Consumption and Weight Gain

Researchers at the University of Toronto have conducted an extensive analysis of over 40 studies and have come to some startling conclusions surrounding the consumption of 100% fruit juice. The study discovered that children who consumed a minimum of 250ml of fruit juice daily saw an average increase in BMI by 0.03. Another significant finding was a positive correlation between the consumption of 100% fruit juice and changes in BMI in children. The younger the child, the higher the BMI with each additional serving per day compared to older children. This groundbreaking research strengthens the recommendation to limit fruit juice intake to prevent excess calorie intake and weight gain, as advised by Better Health Victoria.

The Impact of 100% Fruit Juice on Weight Gain

A study published in JAMA Pediatrics echoed similar findings. It found that the consumption of 100% fruit juice was linked to weight gain in children and adults. The advice was to delay the introduction of fruit juice to young children, monitor serving sizes, and encourage the consumption of whole fruits instead. An essential strategy for developing healthy weight trajectories in children was to limit the intake of fruit juice. The analysis defined 100% fruit juice as having no added sugars and found that children younger than 11 had a greater BMI than older children when consuming fruit juice. The study also found a correlation between the consumption of 100% fruit juice in adults and weight gain.

Implications of Fruit Juice Consumption

Drinking a glass or more of 100% fruit juice daily was associated with a slight increase in weight in children and adults, according to a new analysis of prior studies. The study found that consuming fruit in juice form makes it easy to overdose on sugar, leading to insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Pediatricians recommend avoiding juice entirely for babies younger than 1 year old, limiting intake for children ages 1 to 6, and advising teens and adults to drink no more than 8 ounces a day. The study also found that consuming calories in solid form makes the brain better at registering those calories and adjusting food intake accordingly, while drinking those calories may lead to overeating. The meta-analysis of 42 studies concluded that each additional serving per day of 100% fruit juice was associated with a small increase in body mass index (BMI) in both children and adults.