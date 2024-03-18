Study Confirms Safe Crash Diets for Obese Teens Under Dietitian Supervision

A groundbreaking study from Sydney University offers new insights into weight loss for obese teenagers, advocating for the safety of very low-calorie diets (VLEDs) when overseen by professional dietitians. This research, poised to be highlighted at the European Congress on Obesity in Venice, challenges prevailing concerns about the physical and mental impact of rapid weight loss in young people.

Revolutionizing Adolescent Weight Loss

The study meticulously tracked 141 obese teenagers, implementing a stringent diet of less than 800 calories per day over a four-week period. Despite the appearance of side effects including fatigue and headache, the majority of participants reported a positive experience, emphasizing the effectiveness and acceptability of this radical approach to weight loss. Dr. Megan Gow, the lead researcher, emphasized the necessity of incorporating VLEDs into clinical practice guidelines, especially prior to considering more invasive treatments such as medication or surgery.

Results and Reception

Out of the initial participants, 134 successfully completed the program, achieving an average weight loss of 5.5kg. While nearly all experienced at least one side effect, the most common being hunger and fatigue, losing weight was overwhelmingly the most appreciated aspect of the diet. This indicates a strong acceptance among adolescents for VLEDs as a viable method for combating obesity, despite the restrictive nature of the diet and the taste of meal replacements.

Implications for Future Treatment

The findings from the Sydney study illuminate a promising path forward for the treatment of moderate to severe obesity in adolescents. By demonstrating that VLEDs can be safely implemented with professional supervision, this research paves the way for new treatment protocols that prioritize dietary intervention over pharmacological or surgical options. As the global community continues to grapple with rising obesity rates, such innovative approaches to weight loss become ever more critical.

This study not only offers hope to countless young individuals and their families but also challenges the medical community to rethink its strategies for combating adolescent obesity. By embracing the potential of dietitian-monitored crash diets, there is a newfound optimism for effective, non-invasive obesity treatments.