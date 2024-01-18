Stringent Car Emissions Standards: A Cause for Concern Among Trade Professionals?

In a bold step towards environmental sustainability, the Australian Labor Government has announced the implementation of stringent Euro 6d equivalent noxious emissions standards for light vehicles. The regulations, set to take effect in 2025, are expected to reduce the burden of disease attributable to noxious emissions. They will apply to all new light passenger and light commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle mass up to 3.5 tonnes.

Understanding the Euro 6d Standards

The Euro 6d standards set stricter limits on the levels of noxious emissions such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, oxides of nitrogen, and particulates produced by new road vehicles. The government ensures that these new regulations are not expected to affect the range of vehicle models available in Australia. However, changes to fuel quality standards for premium unleaded 95 RON petrol are expected to increase the cost by 0.9 cents per litre from the end of 2025.

A Plea for More Engagement

Nathaniel Smith, CEO of the Master Plumbers Association of NSW, has expressed concern over the implementation of these standards. He emphasizes that the government has conducted consultations with motor groups and manufacturers but has overlooked end-users, particularly those in the maintenance industry. Smith calls for greater engagement with the trade industry, highlighting the variability of maintenance work where tasks can significantly vary within a single day.

Skepticism Towards Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Smith raises skepticism about the practicality of hybrid and electric vehicles for industry professionals, given their unpredictable schedules. He argues that these professionals may not have the time or opportunity to recharge their vehicles amidst their demanding and often spontaneous work schedules. He stresses that these new standards, while environmentally beneficial, may pose significant practical challenges for those in the maintenance industry.

This move by the Australian government, though aimed at mitigating environmental impact, raises important questions about the practical implications for different sectors of society. As the country moves towards a more sustainable future, it must also consider the diverse needs of all its stakeholders.