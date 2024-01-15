en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Strikes at Australia’s DP World Cause Major Supply Chain Disruptions

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
Strikes at Australia’s DP World Cause Major Supply Chain Disruptions

In a series of events causing ripples across Australia’s supply chains, workers at one of the country’s largest port operators, DP World, have initiated strikes. The industrial action has led to a significant contraction in operational hours at the ports, thereby disrupting the flow of goods.

The Disruption

Originally, these strikes were planned as eight-hour stop-work actions. However, following negotiations, the strikes have been limited to two-hour stoppages. Nonetheless, the impact on the supply chain, particularly on importers and exporters, has been substantial. As these strikes affect the operations of Australia’s second-largest port operator, the resulting supply chain disruptions are significant.

ACTU’s Accusations

Sally McManus, the secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), has pointedly accused DP World of deliberately escalating the dispute. According to McManus, DP World’s strategy is to provoke the Australian government into siding with the company against the union’s actions. She firmly asserts that the union is well aware of DP World’s tactics and refuses to be drawn into them.

Potential Impact

This ongoing labor dispute holds the potential to significantly impact the flow of goods through Australia’s ports. It could affect various sectors of the economy that rely heavily on punctual shipments, thereby causing considerable economic disruptions. As the workers demand a pay increase, the impact of this industrial action is set to reverberate across the country, marking a critical juncture in Australia’s labor and trade landscape.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Blue Lotus Water Garden: An Oasis of Floral Splendor Opens for its 18th Season
The gates of the Blue Lotus Water Garden in Yarra Junction are now open for the 18th season. This year promises a remarkable garden experience, thanks to ideal weather conditions that have allowed for an impressive bloom of flower buds. The garden’s standout, the Amazon Waterlily, now boasts lily pads three times larger than those
Blue Lotus Water Garden: An Oasis of Floral Splendor Opens for its 18th Season
Cardinia Shire Council Announces Community Capital Works Grant Program 2024-25
11 mins ago
Cardinia Shire Council Announces Community Capital Works Grant Program 2024-25
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
12 mins ago
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
2 mins ago
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
Australian Analyst's Warning Against Chinese Intimidation Amid Geopolitical Shifts
4 mins ago
Australian Analyst's Warning Against Chinese Intimidation Amid Geopolitical Shifts
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
6 mins ago
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
Latest Headlines
World News
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
1 min
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
2 mins
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
2 mins
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
2 mins
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
2 mins
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
2 mins
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
2 mins
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
2 mins
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
2 mins
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
29 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app