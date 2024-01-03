Strike Energy Inks Gas Supply Deal with Alinta Energy: Marks Expansion in Energy Market

In a significant move, Australian oil and gas company Strike Energy has inked a deal with Alinta Energy to supply gas from its Walyering plant in the Perth Basin. The contract involves the sale of about 3.4 petajoules of gas over a period of two years, commencing from the following month. This agreement comes in addition to an existing contract where Strike Energy is committed to supplying 36.5 petajoules of gas to Santos over a span of five years.

Strike Energy’s Expansion in Energy Market

This development marks a notable expansion of Strike Energy in the energy market. It places the oil and gas company as a significant supplier in the region, demonstrating its commitment to meet energy demands and contribute to energy sustainability. The details of this transaction are accessible to subscribers with digital access.

