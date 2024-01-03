en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Strike Energy Inks Gas Supply Deal with Alinta Energy: Marks Expansion in Energy Market

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Strike Energy Inks Gas Supply Deal with Alinta Energy: Marks Expansion in Energy Market

In a significant move, Australian oil and gas company Strike Energy has inked a deal with Alinta Energy to supply gas from its Walyering plant in the Perth Basin. The contract involves the sale of about 3.4 petajoules of gas over a period of two years, commencing from the following month. This agreement comes in addition to an existing contract where Strike Energy is committed to supplying 36.5 petajoules of gas to Santos over a span of five years.

Strike Energy’s Expansion in Energy Market

This development marks a notable expansion of Strike Energy in the energy market. It places the oil and gas company as a significant supplier in the region, demonstrating its commitment to meet energy demands and contribute to energy sustainability. The details of this transaction are accessible to subscribers with digital access.

Exclusive Rewards Program for Subscribers

Besides providing crucial market insights, the company also promotes an exclusive rewards program for subscribers. This program offers a plethora of perks including discounts, giveaways, and competitions. It’s seen as a strategic move to retain existing customers and attract potential subscribers, adding value to their subscription.

Performance of Other Markets

While the focus is on the new gas supply agreement, the page also discusses the performance of US stocks, Treasury yields, banking and healthcare stocks, commodity prices, and the ASX opening lower. It provides general financial advice, underscoring the importance of seeking suitable financial, taxation, and legal advice before making any investment decisions.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Controversial 15-Minute Parking Limit Stirs Debate in Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

NSW Roads Minister Fails to Veto Controversial 15-Minute Parking Limit

By Geeta Pillai

Two Men Arrested for Alleged Assault and Restraint of Minors in Mareeba

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic UTV Accident Claims Children's Lives in Peria

By Geeta Pillai

Missing Teenager Found Safe in Sydney's Inner West ...
@Australia · 4 mins
Missing Teenager Found Safe in Sydney's Inner West ...
heart comment 0
Elders Avengers Triumph in 2023 Southern Smash: A Game-Changer in Regional Cricket

By Salman Khan

Elders Avengers Triumph in 2023 Southern Smash: A Game-Changer in Regional Cricket
Australia’s Projection and Apprehensions about Global Minimum Tax Rate

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Projection and Apprehensions about Global Minimum Tax Rate
Queensland Parents Strongly Oppose Four-Day School Week Proposal

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Parents Strongly Oppose Four-Day School Week Proposal
Woodford Folk Festival and Enga Province Forge Partnership to Boost Tourism and Cultural Exchange

By Geeta Pillai

Woodford Folk Festival and Enga Province Forge Partnership to Boost Tourism and Cultural Exchange
Latest Headlines
World News
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
25 seconds
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
38 seconds
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
41 seconds
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
India's Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape
50 seconds
India's Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape
Saffie Joseph Jr. Secures Double Win at Gulfstream Park, Extends Season Lead
58 seconds
Saffie Joseph Jr. Secures Double Win at Gulfstream Park, Extends Season Lead
Peterborough's Star Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris Not to Be Sold Cheaply
59 seconds
Peterborough's Star Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris Not to Be Sold Cheaply
Trinidad and Tobago Cyclists in a Race against Time for Olympic Qualification
1 min
Trinidad and Tobago Cyclists in a Race against Time for Olympic Qualification
Cube Management and Cube Modular Enter Administration Amid Financial Struggles
1 min
Cube Management and Cube Modular Enter Administration Amid Financial Struggles
NSW Roads Minister Fails to Veto Controversial 15-Minute Parking Limit
1 min
NSW Roads Minister Fails to Veto Controversial 15-Minute Parking Limit
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app