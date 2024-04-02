Strickland Metals Ramps Up WA Gold Exploration, Targets High-Grade Prospects at Yandal

Strickland Metals is embarking on an ambitious drilling program at its Yandal project, located 85km north-east of Wiluna, Western Australia, in a quest to uncover significant gold deposits. With a focus on the Horse Well and Great Western prospects, this initiative marks a pivotal moment in the company's exploration efforts. Strickland Metals, buoyed by a robust financial position with approximately $54 million in cash and shares, is poised to delve into the heart of one of Australia's most prospective gold territories.

Advertisment

Preparatory Steps and Strategic Focus

In readiness for this extensive drilling campaign, Strickland Metals has commenced the clearance of drill pads, setting the stage for the arrival of the first drilling rig. The meticulous preparation underscores the company's commitment to a thorough exploration of the Yandal project's potential. With multiple high-grade gold targets identified, Strickland's strategy is not just about quantity but quality, aiming to expand its resource base and uncover new zones of mineralization.

Financial Backbone and Exploration Outlook

Strickland Metals' exploration endeavors at Yandal are underpinned by a strong financial backbone, ensuring that the company remains well-funded throughout the drilling program. This financial assurance is crucial, as the exploration of gold targets requires significant