Australia

Streamer Izanal's Disturbing Prank Sparks Controversy

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Streamer Izanal’s Disturbing Prank Sparks Controversy

In a disturbing incident that has raised the eyebrows of the digital world, Melbourne-based streamer Izanal finds himself embroiled in controversy. The streamer, who has a modest following on the streaming platform Kick and YouTube, has landed in hot water following a ‘prank’ he performed on the streets of Melbourne. The incident has sparked a widespread debate on the ethical boundaries of content creators, particularly their conduct in public spaces.

Igniting the Controversy

During a live stream, Izanal approached a couple, posing an inappropriate question to the woman despite the clear presence of her male companion. The streamer, known for his controversial pranks, went on to taunt the couple with derogatory remarks. The situation quickly escalated, culminating in the man slapping Izanal.

Unfazed by the physical retaliation, Izanal continued to provoke the couple, even attempting a kick. The incident, caught live on camera, has been widely shared and debated on Reddit, amplifying the discourse on the ethical responsibilities of content creators.

The Backlash and Beyond

Netizens have condemned Izanal’s actions, with many predicting severe consequences if he continues with such behavior. The incident has also drawn attention to the role of streaming platforms like Kick and YouTube, which critics argue may encourage this type of ‘prank’ content. Amid this controversy, unrelated news of Elon Musk’s efforts to recruit a popular YouTuber to his platform and a separate controversy involving Sonny Bill Williams have also surfaced, adding to the complex narrative surrounding the digital entertainment industry.

Australia Crime Social Issues
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

