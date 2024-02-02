Strata Nightmare: Sydney Man's Decade-Long Battle Highlights Systemic Issues

For a decade, Surry Hills resident Philip Baigent has been grappling with the consistent seepage of water into his apartment, leading to the growth of mould and warping of floorboards. Baigent's residence now bears the marks of a home ill-treated by its own structure, a situation all too familiar for the over one million homes under strata titles in New South Wales (NSW).

Strata System: An Outdated Regime

The strata system, established in 1961, has undergone several reforms over the years. However, experts lambast it as an outdated regime, ill-equipped to cope with the current needs of strata homeowners. Water ingress, a common issue in strata properties, often leads to delayed repairs and spiraling costs for homeowners. The scope of the problem extends beyond Baigent's home in Surry Hills, casting a shadow over the broader strata community in NSW.

New South Wales Government Initiates Reforms

In response to the unfolding crisis, the NSW government has initiated reforms and appointed a Strata and Property Services Commissioner, John Minns. Despite the introduction of new building regulations and improvements in consumer protection, many older buildings are falling into disrepair. The problem is compounded by the tendency of some owners to keep levies low and defer maintenance, leading to significant repair costs in the long run.

The Plight of Philip Baigent

Baigent's own apartment, nestled in a 1990s building, has been a worksite for eight months. During this time, he's had to live in a short-term rental in Ramsgate, 20 kilometers away from his home, coordinating with the building manager and work crew to access his belongings. His situation underscores the urgent need for mandatory capital works funds for owners corporations to prevent similar scenarios.