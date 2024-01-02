en English
Accidents

Stolen Vehicle Found Submerged in Caroline Springs Lake: An Unfolding Mystery

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:31 am EST


On a quiet Tuesday morning, an unusual event stirred the tranquility of Caroline Springs Lake in the western suburbs of Melbourne. A grey Mitsubishi Outlander, empty and eerie, was discovered submerged in the serene waters, prompting an investigation by Victoria Police. Emergency services were alerted to the scene around 5:30 am after the submerged vehicle was spotted.

Stolen Vehicle or Misadventure?

Upon initial scrutiny, Victoria Police have suggested that the Outlander had been stolen from a residence in Burnside Heights, a stone’s throw away from the lake. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 9:30 pm on January 1 and the early hours of January 2. However, the curious question of how the stolen vehicle ended up in the lake remains unanswered.

Divers plunged into the chilly morning waters, conducting an exhaustive search around the submerged vehicle. Luckily, their search confirmed that there was no one inside the vehicle when it was found, and no injuries have been reported. The Outlander was later towed out of the lake and onto dry land, bearing mute testimony to its unexpected aquatic adventure.

Community Reactions

The incident triggered a spectrum of reactions among the residents of Caroline Springs. Some expressed concern, hoping fervently that no one was harmed in the ordeal. Others found humor in the situation, crafting light-hearted comments about the vehicle’s unexpected position. Yet, a few were quick to voice their annoyance, attributing the situation to irresponsible driving. The investigation is ongoing, with the police working to unravel the mystery of how the vehicle ended up in its watery grave.

Accidents Australia Crime




Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

